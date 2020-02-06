UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The Philippine Paralympic Committee kicked off the year-long countdown for the Para Games on Jan. 19, 2019 but will have to wait longer for the event to prosper.
Release
ASEAN Para Games postponed anew
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines – The 10th ASEAN Para Games will be postponed for the second straight time due to the new coronavirus scare.

The Philippine Sports Commission has recommended to the Philippine Paralympic Committee, the group tasked to organize the Para Games, to ask the ASEAN Paralympics Federation to reschedule the biennial event to another date due to the deadly outbreak.

Also being called off are the national sports summit set in Manila late this month, the Philippine National Games slated also in Manila in May as well as all its children’s games nationwide.

“I was in conversation with my immediate superior, the President, and was advised to make the necessary moves to prevent the virus from spreading so we are postponing the PNG, the national summit and all our children’s games,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez in Thursday’s presser at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“We also have a board resolution advising the ASEAN Para Games to possibly postpone in it also for the safety and security of everyone,” he added.

PPC president Michael Barredo and Ramirez, in fact, are flying to Thailand early today to ask the ASEAN of its plan to postpone.

This is the second time the Para Games was reset after it was moved from January to next month in Clark.

“We will explain to them of the situation and hopefully find a solution, maybe reschedule it in May or June,” said Barredo.

The outbreak had already affected the postponement of some international events like the Asia Ocenia Olympic boxing qualifier, which was moved from this month in Wuhan, China to next month in Amman, Jordan.

There is also a chance taekwondo’s Olympic qualifier in Wuxi, China in April will also be transferred to another country.

Other international events called off were women’s football’s Olympic qualifier in Nanjing, women’s basketball Olympic qualifier in Foshan, the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Hangzhou and cycling’s Tour of Hainan.

The Palarong Pambansa, meanwhile, will push through as scheduled in May in Marikina as the Department of Education dilly-dallied amid the health concerns.

The Badminton Asia Team Championships set next week at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum has yet to announce if it will continue or not even though a team from China and Hong Kong are participating.

Duterte had already ordered a total ban of all flights coming from main land China as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

Olympic hopefuls Hidilyn Diaz and Kristel Macrohon of weightlifting were also affected by the flight ban as they moved their training originally set in China to another venue.

Diaz, a 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist, will train in Malaysia while Macrohon will fly to the United States instead.

“It will really be up to their National Sports Associations, but we have encouraged them to train elsewhere,” said Ramirez.

PARA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cardona in hot water yet again
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Former basketball star Mac Cardona got embroiled in another controversy, seen in videos that went viral in social media recently...
Sports
fbfb
Shaquille O'neal's son gets Kobe, Gianna Bryant tattoos
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Shareef's ink features Kobe shooting a basketball, Gianna's Mamba Academy jersey, Kobe's jersey numbers and Kobe's sheath...
Sports
fbfb
Aces shoot for playoffs in Philippine Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Jeron Teng is tipped to assume a more active leadership role on his third season with Alaska as the Aces get ready to shoot...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-basketball star Mac Cardona figures in fight outside BGC bar
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Former basketball star Mac Cardona got embroiled in another controversy after he was seen in videos that went viral in social...
Sports
fbfb
Gianna Bryant honored with jersey retirement
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Shared on Instagram by Vanessa Bryant, Harbor Day School honored Gianna with a memorial in what appears to be the school's...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Reports: Capela to Hawks in deal as NBA trade deadline looms
1 hour ago
Swiss center Clint Capela moved from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a reported massive 12-player, four-team...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Adamson barges into the step-ladder format; ends UST’s hopes in UAAP Juniors hoops
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Adamson’s win also ended UST’s hope of a play-off for fourth spot as they had one more win versus the Tiger ...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Kai Sotto gets visit from NCAA Division I Boston coach
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Boston Eagles coach Jim Christian and assistant Billy Wuczynski paid Sotto a visit on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
PSA to fete Ramirez as best sports exec
16 hours ago
The man behind the success of Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games will have his share of the limelight in the...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Fajardo out due to shin injury
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Beer stalwart June Mar Fajardo is sidelined indefinitely by an injury, and the Beermen will try to use this as...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with