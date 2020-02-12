Pacquiao joins same management firm as Conor McGregor

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm Sports Management, which interestingly also handles UFC star Connor McGregor.

Pacquiao's signing with Paradigm was announced in a press release on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. ???????? #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

"I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” stated Pacquiao in the release.

“One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible." he added.

The two have been linked to a possible matchup in the boxing ring, the likelihood of which has increased with Pacquiao's signing.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons earlier said earlier that Pacquiao has yet to finalize any plans for a return to the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, McGregor is fresh from a rousing win over Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 last January. McGregor took care of business against Cerrone in a 40-second TKO victory in the opening round.