UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Manny Pacquiao has signed with same management firm as UFC star Conor McGregor
AFP
Pacquiao joins same management firm as Conor McGregor
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm Sports Management, which interestingly also handles UFC star Connor McGregor.

Pacquiao's signing with Paradigm was announced in a press release on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

"I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” stated Pacquiao in the release.

“One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible." he added.

The two have been linked to a possible matchup in the boxing ring, the likelihood of which has increased with Pacquiao's signing.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons earlier said earlier that Pacquiao has yet to finalize any plans for a return to the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, McGregor is fresh from a rousing win over Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 last January. McGregor took care of business against Cerrone in a 40-second TKO victory in the opening round.

BOXING MANNY PACQUIAO MMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas calls in Tratter, Manuel
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Needing to plug in holes in the middle, Gilas Pilipinas has called in two more reinforcements Alaska big men Vic Manuel and...
Sports
fbfb
Missing 3 pillars
By Joaquin Henson | February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
With the absence of three towers in the PBA Philippine Cup set to unfold on March 8, the competition for the championship has suddenly been thrown wide open.
Sports
fbfb
Forbes: NBA's Lakers, Warriors join Knicks at $4B value
2 hours ago
NBA teams generated a record $8.8 billion in revenue last year while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors joined...
Sports
fbfb
Thais too tough for Philippines shuttlers
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Host Philippines absorbed a painful shutout at the hands of Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand at the start of the 2020 Badminton...
Sports
fbfb
Ceres Negros routs Cambodian squad in AFC Cup opener
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ceres Negros FC began their AFC Cup campaign with a rousing 4-0 beating of Cambodian club Svay Rieng at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Wilder mocks 'pillow fists' of Fury ahead of rematch
2 hours ago
World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder ridiculed Tyson Fury's punching power as the two unbeaten fighters prepare for...
Sports
fbfb
Cavaliers, Warriors near title showdown
February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and Department of Environment and Natural Resources showed no sign of rust from a two-week break as they took Game 1 of their respective best-of-three semis series...
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Tigers rule South elimination; Stars second in North
February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Davao Occidental and Manila went through the proverbial eye of the needle before pulling through in key matches in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season last Monday at the San Andres Sports Complex.
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Filipino shuttlers succumb to Thais in 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Host Philippines absorbed a painful shutout at the hands of Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand at the start of the 2020 Badminton...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Raptors extend streak to 15; Bucks rally past Kings
23 hours ago
Pascal Siakam scored 34 points as the Toronto Raptors shrugged off their injury problems to extend their winning streak to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with