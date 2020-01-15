Pacquiao camp not ruling out fight with Conor McGregor

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of Manny Pacquiao is still working on the fighting senator’s return to the boxing ring, with no definite opponent yet for a bout reportedly planned either for April or July this year.

At this point, Pacquiao could end up fighting anyone.

That even includes UFC star Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who is set to return to the MMA circuit with a fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 19, claimed he is close to sealing a deal with Pacquiao.

“I would be open to other boxing bouts. You know, Manny (Pacquiao). We’re actually close to signing Manny,” the MMA star recently told ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani in a one-on-one interview for the US sports network.

“There’s been talks about the Manny fight as well. There’s been an offer made on (a fight with Pacquiao),” added McGregor.

McGregor tried his hand at boxing — and was paid handsomely in doing so — when he fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in November 2016. He then took a hiatus from fighting since and is set to end that break with the bout against Cerrone.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s right-hand man and currently the go-to guy at the Filipino icon’s MP Promotions, said anything could happen as they continue to explore their options.

“Looking at all possibilities,” Gibbons told Philstar.com, without confirming if there are indeed talks with McGregor’s camp.

Those possibilities also reportedly include Pacquiao fighting in the Middle East.

Pacquiao hasn’t seen action since dominating Keith Thurman last July to become the WBA “super” welterweight champion — the second of two fights in 2019. Earlier in January, he routed Adrien Broner.