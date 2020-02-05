UAAP
Steve Marcus/Getty Images North America/AFP
Pacquiao 'too busy with basketball' to think of next fight
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao is too busy with basketball and other non-boxing matters that there’s no urgency in staging his return to the ring.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s right-hand man and president of MP Promotions, said they have yet to discuss any future fights for the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion.

After taking on Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman last year, Pacquiao, according to Gibbons, has been caught up with other activities so far this year.

"There are just no discussions right now. He's caught up on basketball and that's it," Gibbons said after presiding over Wednesday’s press conference for John Riel Casimero’s bantamweight title unification with Japan’s Naoya Inoue.

Pacquiao, apart from being a Philippine senator, also owns the MPBL.

"We're hoping that he comes back June or July [this year]," Gibbons added.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao has continued to defy father time, recently entering his fourth decade as a world champion in 2020.

A rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch has been talked about, with the American teasing a boxing comeback late last year.

Welterweight stars Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia are also possible opponents for Pacquiao.

