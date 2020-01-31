PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
Marcial given fresh 3-year term as PBA commissioner
Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 1:25pm
MILAN – With the extension of his tenure, Willie Marcial is heading to becoming among the longest-serving PBA commissioners.
Serving at least up to 2024, Marcial will be assured of the third longest duty, next to Leo Prieto’s and Jun Bernardino’s eight-year stints.
He’s to surpass the tenures of Mariano Yenko (1984-87), Rudy Salud (1988-92), Rey Marquez (1992-93), Noli Eala (2003-2007), Sonny Barrios (2008-2010), Chito Salud (2010-2015) and Chito Narvasa (2015-17).
