Marcial given fresh 3-year term as PBA commissioner

MILAN – With the extension of his tenure, Willie Marcial is heading to becoming among the longest-serving PBA commissioners.

Serving at least up to 2024, Marcial will be assured of the third longest duty, next to Leo Prieto’s and Jun Bernardino’s eight-year stints.

He’s to surpass the tenures of Mariano Yenko (1984-87), Rudy Salud (1988-92), Rey Marquez (1992-93), Noli Eala (2003-2007), Sonny Barrios (2008-2010), Chito Salud (2010-2015) and Chito Narvasa (2015-17).