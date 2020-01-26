Eala trounces Israeli foe for winning start in Australian Open

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala grinded out a three-set victory over Israeli opponent Shavit Kimchi, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, to move on to the second round of the Australian Open Juniors on Sunday.

After blanking Kimchi in the opening set, 6-0, Eala faltered in the second set.

Despite getting a game back after trailing 3-5, Eala couldn't complete the comeback and fell to Kimchi, 4-6.

With the match tied at one set apiece, both tennisters were neck-and-neck in the first four games of the deciding set.

Kimchi drew first blood in the third, but two straight game wins for Eala shifted the momentum back to her side, 2-1.

After getting her first lead since her first set dominance, Eala was able to outlast Kimchi for the victory.

Eala moves on to the round of 32 in the singles division.

She will also be participating in the girls doubles vent with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho.