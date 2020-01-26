SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Alex Eala is set to begin her Australian Open bid on Sunday
Rafael Nadal Academy
Alex Eala opens Australian Open juniors bid vs Israeli foe
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala is set to begin her Australian Open juniors campaign Sunday against Israel's Shavit Kimchi.

Heading into the tournament as the fourth seed, Eala hopes to take the victory in her second grand slam juniors tournament appearance.

Eala's opponent Kimchi is unranked.

The 14-year-old is currently at a career-best ninth place in the ITF Juniors World Ranking after a fruitful 2019 season highlighted by a second-round finish in the US Open juniors.

Eala began her 2020 season with a singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals finish in the Grade 1 tournament Traralgon junior international event.

An impressive performance in Melbourne will help the Filipino tennister rise further in the rankings and shoot for a chance to qualify in future women's grand slam tournaments.

