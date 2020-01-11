Alex Eala seeks strong 2020 start with Australia Open juniors

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis star Alex Eala had a fruitful 2019, leading to a career-best No. 9 ITF Juniors World Ranking.

But with the Australian Open Junior Championships looming just around the corner, the 14-year-old better is already focused on becoming even better.

"Well, I'm very excited to compete. This will be my first Australian Open and I'm looking forward to start the year well," Eala said in a text message to Philstar.com.

Eala clinched a spot in the main draw of the Grand Slam juniors tourney in Melbourne after breaking in to the top 10 in the World Rankings.

Banking on her experience with the US Open Junior Championships last year, the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar hopes to continue her rise to the top.

"I am very pleased with my current ranking. It definitely exceeded my goals for 2019, but I am hoping to do even better this year," she said.

Before the Australian Open on January 25 to February 1, Eala will open her 2020 season with Grade 1 tournament Traralgon junior international event on January 17.