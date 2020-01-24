Kai Sotto ranked 68th, tagged as four-star recruit in ESPN US class of 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto's exposure through Atlanta-based The Skill Factory (TSF) is seemingly paying off with the 17-year-old ranking 68th in the ESPN recruitment class of 2020 rankings.

Sotto, who has impressed with TSF National, ranked 11th among big men in the list and was deemed as a four-star recruit.

The 7'2" cager recently clinched an MVP citation with his squad in the King Invitational tourney in Atlanta.

He averaged 27 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.3 blocks in a three-game sweep of the tournament.

NCAA Division I schools have already expressed interest in the Filipino basketball phenom.

Sotto has already made unofficial visits to Kentucky University, Georgia Tech, DePaul University and Auburn University.

Sotto was supposed to suit up for Mighty Sports in the Dubai International Basketball Championship but had to beg off due to schedule issues.