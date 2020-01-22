Kai Sotto to miss Dubai stint with Mighty Sports

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto will not be suiting up for Mighty Sports-Philippines in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

Per multiple media reports, the 7'2" baller was deemed unavailable to play due to "unresolved logistical and scheduling issues" on Sotto's end.

Sotto is currently based in the United States, playing for Atlanta club The Skill Factory.

Mighty Sports released their final lineup for the Dubai tourney on Tuesday, with the Filipino prospect noticeably absent.

Despite the loss of Sotto, Chris Tiu and the Mighty Sports squad will still have a number of college standouts to boost their bid.

Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso and Jamie Malonzo are among Mighty's youthful arsenal.

Meanwhile, Renaldo Balkman marked an official return to the squad.

Mighty Sports hopes to improve on their third-place finish in the Dubia tourney last year.

Hostilities begin on Thursday, January 23.