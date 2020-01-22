SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto
Fiba.com
Kai Sotto to miss Dubai stint with Mighty Sports
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 8:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto will not be suiting up for Mighty Sports-Philippines in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

Per multiple media reports, the 7'2" baller was deemed unavailable to play due to "unresolved logistical and scheduling issues" on Sotto's end.

Sotto is currently based in the United States, playing for Atlanta club The Skill Factory.

Mighty Sports released their final lineup for the Dubai tourney on Tuesday, with the Filipino prospect noticeably absent.

Despite the loss of Sotto, Chris Tiu and the Mighty Sports squad will still have a number of college standouts to boost their bid.

Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso and Jamie Malonzo are among Mighty's youthful arsenal.

Meanwhile, Renaldo Balkman marked an official return to the squad.

Mighty Sports hopes to improve on their third-place finish in the Dubia tourney last year.

Hostilities begin on Thursday, January 23. 

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto to miss Dubai stint with Mighty Sports
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Per multiple media reports, the 7'2" baller was deemed unavailable to play due to "unresolved logistical and scheduling issues"...
Sports
fbfb
For Cone, biggest thrill is making fans happy
By Olmin Leyba | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
With an all-time high nine Governors’ Cup titles and 22 PBA crowns overall and counting, one would think that Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, the gold standard in coaching, gets tired of the tough grind to...
Sports
fbfb
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Claret enhances football legacy
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
For over 50 years, Claret School of Diliman, Quezon City, has consistently produced a long line of prominent alumni who became well-known in their fields.
Sports
fbfb
ABAP urges Wuhan to give up hosting
By Joey Villar | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines is hoping China reconsiders its decision to host the Asia and Oceana boxing qualifier for this year’s Tokyo Olympics from Feb. 3 to 14 in Wuhan despite...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
34 minutes ago
Ceres stuns Port FC to advance in AFC Champions League Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 34 minutes ago
Skipper Schrock scored the game's lone goal in the 51st minute that put Ceres in control of the game.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP puts women's and men's volleyball on equal footing
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Following the recent success of the men's national volleyball team during the Southeast Asian Games, the premier collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Woods not thinking about titles record ahead of 2020 bow
2 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he is not thinking about breaking the record for PGA Tour victories as he prepares to tee off his 2020 campaign...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Mondilla, Ababa rally to force 4-way tie
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Clyde Mondilla and Jhonnel Ababa broke a pair of mediocre frontside starts with blistering windups, coming away with three-under...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Ashfall drives Ancajas to Dipolog
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Ashfall caused by the Taal Volcano eruption has sent IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas to relocate his training camp...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with