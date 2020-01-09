Thirdy Ravena to join Mighty Sports in Dubai tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is set to beef up an already stacked Mighty Sports-Philippines in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament later this month.

After foregoing the PBA draft last December, Ravena is set to represent flag and country with fellow UAAP cagers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso and Jamie Malonzo.

Excited to have @ThirdyRavenaaa join our Mighty Sports team in Dubai. — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) January 8, 2020

Atlanta-based Kai Sotto will also be taking a break from his training in the US to suit up for Mighty Sports.

Former Gilas big-man Andray Blatche will also be part of the Mighty Sports squad.

Led by coach Charles Tiu, Mighty Sports hopes to improve on their third-place finish in the tournament last year.

Apart from Tiu, Angola national team head coach Will Voigt will also be calling the shots for Mighty as an assistant coach.