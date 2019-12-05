SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
The Philippines' Camille Rodriguez (R) goes up to head the ball against a Vietnamese defender in the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football semifinals at the Binan Football Stadium on Thursday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Malditas fall short in gallant stand vs Vietnam
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 9:53pm

BIÑAN, Laguna – The Philippine women's national football team was denied a spot in the finals by Vietnam after a 0-2 loss in the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football semifinals held here on Thursday.

Despite holding their ground defensively in the first half, the defending champions converted on two second-half goals to punch a ticket to the gold medal match.

But the score could've easily been in the Malditas’ favor, with Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada getting golden opportunities in the opening half to draw first blood for the Philippines.

Alisha del Campo scored a potential equalizer in the 72nd minute mark but was dismissed as offside.

The Vietnamese doubled their lead in the 83rd minute and the Pinays just ran out of time.

The Malditas will still be in the quest for a podium finish when they face the loser of the Myanmar-Thailand semifinals in the bronze medal match.

FOOTBALL MALDITAS SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
No way but up for Gilas after dominant opener, says Cone
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
"I don't think we've played our best basketball tonight," Cone said after the game.
Sports
fb tw
Didal bests countryman Means to win gold in SEA Games 'S.K.A.T.E.'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Skaters Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means added to the Philippines’ medal haul in the 30th Southeast Asian Game...
Sports
fb tw
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 3 days ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
Buoyed by SEA Games bid, Philippine weightlifters aim for greater heights
By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Filipino weightlifters led by Hidilyn Diaz look to build on their breakout performance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games as...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
42 minutes ago
Malditas fall short in gallant stand vs Vietnam
By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
The Philippine women's national football team was denied a spot in the finals by Vietnam after a 0-2 loss in the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Didal bests countryman Means to win gold in SEA Games 'S.K.A.T.E.'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Skaters Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means added to the Philippines’ medal haul in the 30th Southeast Asian Game...
Sports
fb tw
7 hours ago
Buoyed by SEA Games bid, Philippine weightlifters aim for greater heights
By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Filipino weightlifters led by Hidilyn Diaz look to build on their breakout performance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games as...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
No way but up for Gilas after dominant opener, says Cone
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
"I don't think we've played our best basketball tonight," Cone said after the game.
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Gilas demolishes Singapore in SEA Games opener
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Singapore in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Deiparine ends Philippines’ decades-long SEA Games swimming drought, wins breaststroke gold
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
James Deiparine splashed his way to record-breaking performance in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke to give the Philippines...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with