Malditas fall short in gallant stand vs Vietnam

BIÑAN, Laguna – The Philippine women's national football team was denied a spot in the finals by Vietnam after a 0-2 loss in the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football semifinals held here on Thursday.

Despite holding their ground defensively in the first half, the defending champions converted on two second-half goals to punch a ticket to the gold medal match.

But the score could've easily been in the Malditas’ favor, with Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada getting golden opportunities in the opening half to draw first blood for the Philippines.

Alisha del Campo scored a potential equalizer in the 72nd minute mark but was dismissed as offside.

The Vietnamese doubled their lead in the 83rd minute and the Pinays just ran out of time.

The Malditas will still be in the quest for a podium finish when they face the loser of the Myanmar-Thailand semifinals in the bronze medal match.