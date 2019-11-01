PSC grants assistance to Timorese

MANILA, Philippines — As a token of friendship, the Philippine Sports Commission is granting assistance to Southeast Asian Game neighbor Timor Leste to help them prepare for the biennial meet unfolding on Nov. 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee executive director Tom Carrasco yesterday said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez has granted the request of the Timorese for support in their final preparations for the SEAG.

“Timor Leste is arriving seven to 10 days early for their final preparation and chairman Ramirez is gracious and generous enough to give them assistance by providing full accommodations and free usage of available facilities,” said Carrasco.

Timor Leste is fielding the leanest delegation among 11 participating nations with 48 athletes in 10 sports disciplines – taekwondo, karatedo, shooting, pencak silat, boxing, weightlifting, cycling, swimming and beach volleyball – because of luck of funds.

The Timorese live in a country where nearly half of its population are living in extreme poverty.

It is the reason the Filipinos are extending a helping hand.

“We are happy to support our brothers from Timor Leste to enhance their chances in winning medals in the SEAG,” said Ramirez. “Though they are the smallest delegation, we appreciate their enthusiasm and dedication for sports excellence.”