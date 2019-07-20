Raring to go, Pacquiao and Thurman make weight

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao stepped on the scale unknowingly ahead of his turn at the official weigh-in Friday (Saturday, Manila time), a clear indication that he could hardly wait to trade gloves with undefeated Keith Thurman.

Event announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. called Thurman’s name first, but an eager Pacquiao wanted to get things over and done with quickly.

The Filipino star eventually stepped back to let Thurman have his turn first.

Pacquiao and Thurman successfully made the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, overcoming the final hurdle leading to their WBA title showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The two protagonists looked in prime condition, and both of them weighed half a pound under the limit.

Thurman, whose WBA “super” welterweight championship is on the line Saturday, continued to brim with confidence. After passing the scales, he was seen doing a slit-throat gesture, keen on making his pre-fight vow to end the Pacquiao era.

“It is my time,” the pride of Clearwater, Florida told the packed crowd, who responded with boos.

“Manny Pacquiao ain’t doing nothing to me baby!” added Thurman.

Pacquiao, for his part, is indifferent to Thurman’s verbal jabs by now.

Pacquiao and Thurman stared at each other for more than 20 seconds during the traditional face-off, and neither wanted to be the first to break eye contact.

Thurman then uttered some words and tapped his belt, while Pacquiao — who had been dead-serious during the long staredown — just nodded his head and flashed his trademark childish smile.

“I want to prove something,” said Pacquiao, the WBA “regular” titlist. “It's all set for tomorrow.”

Thurman, meanwhile, just doesn’t see himself losing his belt to the 40-year-old Pacquiao.

“This is 'One Time' and still champion by tomorrow night,” he said.

In less than 24 hours, it will be Thurman’s power and youth against Pacquiao’s speed and experience.