Laminou out of 2019 NCAA war
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cameroonian Hamadou Laminou is missing his fifth and final season with the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament unfolding July 7 at the MOA Arena.

New EAC coach Oliver Bunyi ruled out Laminou for the new NCAA season due to academic reasons.

“We know he (Laminou) would have helped us in a lot of ways, but rules are rules. What we could do is just to make do with what we have and be competitive as we can,” said Bunyi on the exit of Laminou, a former Mythical Team awardee.

