PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in the locker room after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Marc Gasol takes $25.6M option, returns to Raptors
(Agence France-Presse) - June 27, 2019 - 9:18am

MONTREAL – Spanish center Marc Gasol has exercised his $25.6 million one-season contract option to return to the NBA champions Toronto Raptors next season, the Canadian club announced Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Gasol, obtained by the Raptors from Memphis at the NBA trade deadline last season, averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocked shots a game during Toronto's playoff run to the NBA crown, the first for any non-US franchise.

The 34-year-old seven-footer (2.16m) won a crown in his 11th NBA campaign. The 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is a three-time NBA All-Star and has helped Spain to a Basketball World Cup title as well as two Olympic silver medals.

Gasol, who averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds combined for the Raptors and Memphis this season, had until Thursday to accept the deal or he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

Raptors teammates Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green are expected to become free agents on Sunday.

MARC GASOL NBA RAPTORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jimmy Alapag begins Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League coaching stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
According to a report by ESPN, Alapag was invited to coach the Kings by the team's General Manager and former NBA player Vlade...
Sports
Pacquiao's next challenge: Thurman's best hits
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Fighting for the undisputed WBA welterweight title, Thurman and Pacquiao are set to lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila...
Sports
Overseas training up next for Eagles
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
There will be no rest for the weary as the Ateneo Blue Eagles are set to intensify their UAAP buildup by pitching a number of international training camps on the heels of their triumphant run in the PBA D-Leagu...
Sports
POC squabble still unresolved
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The other day, newly-elevated POC president Joey Romasanta called for an extraordinary General Assembly meeting at the GSIS building to take up issues related to the coming SEA Games.
Sports
Make-or-break fight for Eduard Folayang
By Joey Villar | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Filipino champion Eduard Folayang and American star Eddie Alvarez seek to redeem themselves from devastating defeats in their last fight as the two face off in the ONE Dawn of Heroes on Aug. 2 at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
Latest
7 minutes ago
Pressure off as Osaka hopes for better Wimbledon fortune
7 minutes ago
With the burden of being world number one lifted, Naomi Osaka will set her sights on Wimbledon, buoyed by the support of Roger...
Sports
24 minutes ago
Returning Ravena motivated by possible FIBA World Cup stint
By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
The former Ateneo star's suspension ends on August 24, exactly a week before the FIBA World Cup begins.
Sports
9 hours ago
Phoenix rises against NorthPort
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Shorthanded Phoenix brought down streaking NorthPort, 97-87, to pick up its third win in seven outings in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
9 hours ago
Wait’s over for Kiefer Ravena
By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
For over a year, Kiefer Ravena was disallowed from engaging in any basketball-related activity and couldn’t even watch...
Sports
9 hours ago
POC polls: Abraham Tolentino vs Clint Aranas
By Abac Cordero | 9 hours ago
If and when it pushes through, the planned POC elections on July 5 may feature a head-to-head battle between Abraham Tolentino...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with