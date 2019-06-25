PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant congratulates MVP Antetokounmpo, says NBA championship next
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 12:16pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — When Kobe Bryant gives you a challenge, you just have step up and do it. 

Newly crowned NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did just that after Bryant dared the Greek baller to win the prestigious award back in 2017.

Antetokounmpo and Bryant worked out together, with the Laker legend mentoring the 24-year-old superstar.

Now that he has met his mentor's expectations, the challenge just got even more difficult.

With the MVP award already checked on his list, Bryant wants Antetokounmpo to go all out and win a title for the Bucks.

"The Greek Freak" came close this year after leading the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors had other plans.

Will the 2020 NBA season be the year Antetokounmpo once again meets Bryant's expectations? It will be certainly something to look out for.

