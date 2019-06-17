PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
“I think it’s achievable,” said POC president Ricky Vargas. “I mentioned it to the athletes during the meeting with our chef de mission, PSC chairman Butch (Ramirez) last week.
POC chief hears 120 anthem plays in SEAG
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — POC president Ricky Vargas said the other day his dream is to hear the National Anthem played 120 times during the coming SEA Games and based on projections from the various NSAs, it could come true.

“I think it’s achievable,” said Vargas. “I mentioned it to the athletes during the meeting with our chef de mission, PSC chairman Butch (Ramirez) last week. That means bringing in 120 gold medals. I don’t know if that will be enough to put us at the top of the standings. That should guarantee us a first, second or third place finish. It will depend on how the other countries do since we’re putting up a record 56 sports with 529 events.”

The most sports in a previous SEA Games came to 44 with 545 events in Jakarta in 2011. Host Indonesia topped the medal ladder with 182 gold medals from a total haul of 476. Thailand was second with 109 gold and Vietnam third with 96. The Philippines finished sixth with 37.

Vargas declined to identify the events where the Philippines is expected to strike gold. Other countries are also quiet on their projections. Events may still be scratched if there are less than four countries participating so forecasts are being kept secret to avoid withdrawals.

When the Philippines hosted the 11-nation conclave in 2005, there were 40 sports and 443 events. The Philippines took overall honors with 112 gold medals. Thailand was second with 87 and Vietnam third with 71. The titular chef de mission was former first gentleman Mike Arroyo and deputy was PSC chairman Butch Ramirez. This year, Ramirez will reprise his role only this time as chef de mission.

Ramirez said the goal for the Philippines is to top the medal standings, nothing less. “We’re going for No. 1,” he said. “We’ve got a budget of P6 Billion for the SEA Games and even as a major chunk is for equipment, facilities and infrastructure, it will be an insult to our people, especially those who are impoverished, if we aspire for No. 2 or less. Each of our four PSC commissioners has been assigned 15 NSAs to monitor the progress of preparations of our athletes and coaches. As CDM of Team Pilipinas, my attitude is positive. I will maintain my competitive spirit. Ever since I was a boy scout in Grade 4, I’ve always strived to be the best. I want to win for our country. If we put up a united front, it will be beautiful for sports. We’ve got six more months to go before the start of the SEA Games.”

Vargas said there is never enough funding for every NSA. In boxing, Thailand has a budget of the equivalent of at least P100 Million a year. The budget for ABAP, in comparison, is only P20 Million a year. But Vargas said the Filipino athletes will fight despite the constraints. “The athletes will battle for flag and country, win or lose,” he said. “They’re proud to represent our country. I believe that in the long-term, we should develop our athletes of today to be our sports leaders of tomorrow. The process of selecting our sports leaders is too political now. It’s exclusive, not inclusive. We need the right people in the NSAs, people who can run the NSAs with competence, passion, integrity and professionalism so that the private sector will feel confident that if it supports a sport, the money will be in good hands.”

Vargas said the POC has started a long-term program to train athletes to become leaders. “The fundamental thing is they love their sport,” he said. “With that foundation, we want to train them in finance, to develop their leadership skills by arranging workshops.” Last March, the POC sponsored seven athletes to participate in the STEP SEA Youth Sports Leaders Camp in Singapore. Two of the seven athletes, Homer de Vera of bridge and Jamaila Ramos of pencak silat were later designated to act as facilitators in the Singapore Olympic Foundation’s Youth Sports Leaders Camp for 14 and 15-year-olds in Singapore over a month ago.

“It’ll be the next generation to benefit from our athletes leadership program,” said Vargas. “But we’re headed in the right direction. This is for the future of Philippine sports.”

PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE RICKY VARGAS SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lakers acquire Anthony Davis from Pelicans for Ball, Ingram, Hart
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
After a long and well-documented trade fiasco during the NBA season, the Pelicans agreed to trade Davis in exchange for Lonzo...
Sports
Motolite outlasts Army for second win
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Motolite squad notched their second win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after outlasting PacificTown...
Sports
Petro Gazz sweeps BaliPure to extend win streak
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominance in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping BaliPure,...
Sports
Ramil de Jesus credits 'La Salle connection' in F2's rout of Generika-Ayala
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
For Cargo Movers coach Ramil de Jesus, team chemistry was what ultimately spelled the difference against the Lifesavers.
Sports
Early rounds to decide Pacquiao fight
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons is convinced the early rounds will determine the outcome of the WBA welterweight unification...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Hotshots get hotter, make it two in a row
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Magnolia shifted to high gear in the third canto to set the tone for a 110-103 disposal of Columbian Dyip and go on a two-game...
Sports
1 hour ago
Downhill attack gives Samuel Hill breakthrough win win
1 hour ago
Dutchman Jeroen Meijers of Taiyuan Miogee Cycling Team of China kept his pursuers in check and kept the purple jersey even...
Sports
1 hour ago
Daniel Quizon brilliant in Asian chess
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
International Master Daniel Quizon shocked Chinese Grandmaster Wan Yunguo in the final round to emerge the best-placed Filipino...
Sports
1 hour ago
Liza Del Rosario boosts title hopes in Philippine Open bowling
1 hour ago
Defending champion Liza del Rosario got off to a rousing start to book a ticket to the women’s open masters championship...
Sports
Juvic Pagunsan marked man in Negros Occidental Classic
June 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Coming off an emphatic win and heading to a course he calls home, Juvic Pagunsan is installed as the hot favorite when the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic unfolds on Wednesday at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with