Kalei Mau signs with F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics formally secured the services of Kalei Mau, making it a solid force to be reckoned with in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference this Saturday.

Mau, the Filipino-American standout from Arizona University, formally reached an agreement with the Cargo Movers following the disbandment of her club — United VC – couple of days ago.

She would be with F2 Logistics for the remainder of the season, giving powerhouse teams like Petron and Foton a serious run for their money.

“She already signed with us this morning,” said F2 Logistics team manger Hollie Reyes, adding that Mau’s familiarity with her fellow national team members like Dawn Macandili and Aby Marano expedites her adjustment.

“Kalei is an open spiker who can play at both ends. She’s also familiar with national team members like Aby and Dawn so it won’t take long before she can fully adjust to our system.”

In a tweet, Mau expressed her elation over this development.

“I prayed for this,” said Mau, who is regarded as the best open spiker in the league.

“Thank you God for the endless opportunity. I am an official member of F2 Logistics.”