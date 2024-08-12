Why Tanay poet Doc PenPen should be declared National Artist for Literature

MANILA, Philippines — To date, no one among the local and international literary luminaries has circumnavigated the world—from the Philippines to the Dead Sea to the last frontier of Antarctica—to rally his fellow poets to wield their pens as instruments of peace, brotherhood and reconciliation, carrying the Pentasi B Vision, “No colors, no races, all colors, all races, all love, embrace,” except Dr. Epitacio Tongohan.

He is a medical doctor living in Tanay, Rizal, and is known to the world as Doc PenPen Bugtong Takipsilim or simply Doc PenPen.

Doc PenPen’s vision: Philippines as the Poetry Heart of the World

Without diminishing the contributions of other Filipino poets and artists, Doc PenPen is the only Filipino in Philippine literature who has boldly and tirelessly campaigned for the official declaration of the Philippines as the Poetry Heart of the World.

This dream, if realized, could bring immense benefits to the Filipino nation. As Romeo Della Valle, Poet Laureate of New York, predicts: “Doc PenPen's brilliant idea of creating a World Poetry Gallery… the Philippines will become the Mecca of world poetry!”

This vision aims to galvanize the collective brilliance of Filipinos, leading to significant economic and cultural progress.

The Philippines’ contribution to the world

Doc PenPen, a Filipino poet, has transformed the landscape of language with his groundbreaking poetry known as “Pentasi B Poetry”—incorporating the 5Ms concept in visual poetry: multilingual, multimodal, multiangular, multisensorial and multidimensional.

This innovation has earned him global recognition and established him as a true visionary in the realm of poetry. Pentasi B is an acronym, as explained by Edwin Cordevilla—a poet laureate, journalist, critic and former press undersecretary for the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration—stands for (P) Poetic and Philosophical Content, (E) Extraordinary and Evolution, (N) Neo or New Genre, (T) Technology, (A) Arts and Aesthetics, (S) Science, (I) Invention and Innovation and (B) Bio or Life.

During the 2013 Pentasi B Historical Forum, spearheaded by the National Library of the Philippines, Dr. Lily Rose Tope, a professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, highlighted Doc PenPen’s introduction of a unique form of poetry, warranting him the title “Father.” His concept of visual poetry sets him apart from other candidates.

Poet Laureate Rogelio Ordoñez praised Doc PenPen’s contributions during his independent review and analysis of the poem, oo. sa mga retaso, stating: “This poem is unique; it surpasses Jose Garcia Villa's comma poem. While Garcia’s work is respected, this one offers greater depth.”

He concluded by affirming, “You deserve the title Father of Modern Visual Poetry,” further solidifying Doc PenPen’s esteemed status in the literary world.

Felipe de Leon Jr., former chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), expressed: “Pentasi B is the literary discovery of a Filipino. We have Pentasi B as a contribution to international minds. The Philippines, I realize, is the center of world geography... it is the heart... and from the heart comes the soul of poetry... including the thoughts, we have the spirit... that is why the heart and thoughts of the Filipinos will transform the world... and Pentasi B leads in this kind of transformation!”

Unique, 'liberamorphic' and 'therapeunigmatic'

Doc PenPen’s obsession with poetry began way back in the late 1980s while autopsying the human body as a resident pathologist at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila. His understanding of human anatomy and the bittersweet taste of human experiences have given him an edge when it comes to creating visual poetry.

His Pentasi B Poetry has paved the way for the opening of a new generation or type of visual poetry, transcending ordinary human understanding and breaking the barriers created by politics, personal philosophies, language, culture and race.

Meaning, visual poetry, at least for Doc PenPen, is more than putting words together, with or without rhyme and rhythm. As a visual poet, he knew that poetry should be a catalyst for personal and social change and that it has the power to reinvent and recreate this chaotic world.

An excerpt analysis of some of his poetics, like the poems the hard truth, in my time of i was, guilty i am, and ’s of (child emptiness), from independent avant-garde poets revealed that they have become more potent with the subliminal meanings and messages he injected into the very core of his visual poetry.

These subliminal messages have the power to transform negative thoughts and feelings into positivity and, hence, can heal and restore the human mind and soul (therapeunigmatic).

Visual artist Enrique Gomez has stated that Tongohan’s visual poetry has completely changed his life, admitting that it transformed him from being vice-dependent and prevented him from committing suicide, turning him into a new, productive man.

Even singer and actor of Batang Quiapo, Marco Diolata, said that Doc PenPen’s visual poetry, as staged in a film titled Takipsilim in 2007, saved him and made him realize how precious and fragile life is, and that we need to live our lives to the fullest—but in a positive way.

A critic, multi-awarded poet, and scholar Ethel David called Pentasi B “a utopia.” Utopia as Pentasi B poetry and Pentasi B World Friendship Poetry have created a haven for poets to take refuge in the vision.

Hard to forget is another independent critical review made by former government consultant of President Fidel Ramos, a literary critic, political analyst, and a renowned published author, Jose Alejandrino who ennobled: “If Dr. Jose Rizal were alive today… I think he would have been very proud of him… to have a poet of PenPen’s caliber.”

Doc PenPen lives the polytherapeutic content of his poetry. Unknown to most are Doc PenPen's charity works.

Freeing words, freeing the poets, freeing the world

Interestingly, Doc PenPen believes that poetry should not be encased in crystal glass with too many labels. Poetry and poetics should be free, and ownership should be for all, regardless of caste, language or skin color.

In a compelling address to the Arts and Culture Panel and the Tanay Municipal Council at the Tanay SB Session Hall in 2024, Edwin Cordevilla lauded Doc PenPen’s significant contributions as the Father and King of Visual Poetry, proclaiming, “Doc PenPen has democratized poetry!”

Thus, this uniqueness of Pentasi B poetry has won the approval and praise of cultural luminaries of this country and the world.

Indian Embassy Doc PenPen, revered as Driisya Kavita Chakravarty (King of Visual Poetry) in India, shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gracing the India World Poetree Festival (Pentasi B Fellowship Hyderabad 2017). Also in photo is Dr. Lanka Siva Rama Prasad. Partially covered by Doc Penpen is Vishnu Pandya, Padma Shri.

Pentasi B: A world’s literary treasure

Devoid of politics, connections, unfounded claims and unscrupulous promotions, Doc PenPen stands as a pristine and unmatched figure in global literature. Hailed as the Father and King of Visual Poetry, no other poet, Filipino or international, has achieved such unparalleled acclaim and respect. This distinction arises from his groundbreaking innovation, creative genius and extensive research, all of which have been prominently showcased in leading universities and libraries worldwide.

Photo Release/pbp Doc Pen Pen holding the plaque of conferment as Father of Visual Poetry (Shijue Shige zhi Fu) with Sophy Chen (Poet Laureate of China) and Jianbin (Director of the International School for Foreign Languages) in Guangzhou, China, 2019.

Doc PenPen is a genuine global literary treasure and a pride of the Philippines. The three-volume Pentasi B set, auctioned for $30,000 in the US in 2012, remains the most expensive poetry book to date. Not a single cent went to his pocket; he selflessly donated all proceeds to support deserving but less fortunate students in the Philippines.

Its extraordinary ripple effects, these limited copies of the Pentasi B Collector’s Edition have been welcomed, treasured, safeguarded and enshrined as world treasures for the next generations of poets and artists in the most prestigious libraries and universities, including:

Irving K. Barber Library, University of British Columbia, Canada (deposited in 2012)



OTUSA.TV Building, Los Angeles, USA (2012)



The National Library of the Philippines (2013)



The University of Sabanci, Turkey (2014)



The University of Bari, Italy (2016)



The National Library of India (2017)



The National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco (2017)



The University of Ghana, Africa (2018)



The National Library of China, Beijing (2019)

This widespread praise highlights his significant influence on literature and culture worldwide.

Photo Release/PBWF Africa 2016 Crowning of Doc Pen Pen as Anyuinsem Agya (Father of Visual Poetry) in Ghana, Africa, 2016. (From left) Dr. Ayo Ayoola-Amale, former minister of economic affairs Abdul Rashid Pelpuo, Benjamin Nii Oku, Doc Pen Pen, Prof. Laude Wosormu and Joseph Pobee. Banner photo courtesy of PBWF Africa 2016.

The late National Library of the Philippines director and lawyer Antonio Santos, in a video interview, made a passionate prediction about his books of poems: “The Pentasi B [poems] should be beyond the library world… and preserved as a national treasure in the national library…” The prediction, indeed, has come true!

A historic call for the Philippines

On February 22, the Municipal Council of Tanay passed Resolution No. 43, officially nominating Dr. Epitacio Tongohan to the Order of National Artist for Literature, acknowledging his vast and valuable contributions to the development of visual poetry and local culture, particularly literature.

This resolution also reaffirmed the conviction of literary and cultural luminary Prof. Jose Laderas Santos, formerly the chair of the NCCA and the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino, that the nomination—and declaration—of Doc PenPen as a National Artist is long overdue.

This is not a “public relations” stunt but a statement of irrefutable fact.

Today, it is imperative to act on the timeless prediction and declaration from the former, highly revered National Library Director, Antonio Santos: “...This guy should be a future National Artist, if not present!”

It would be a profound shame for us Filipinos not to acknowledge his works and world contributions, which cultural workers and literary figures in the US, Canada, China, India, Ghana, Morocco, Italy, France, Greece, Turkey and other countries have long celebrated.

This recognition is not just overdue but essential. Doc PenPen’s legacy as a national treasure reflects our true Filipino character, aiming for cultural brilliance, a commitment to excellence and an all-embracing dedication to global understanding, prosperity and harmony—a national pride, a world treasure.

This poet truly deserves the honor and respect to be included in the Order of National Artists, not tomorrow but today.

Editor's Note: This press release for Pentasi B is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.