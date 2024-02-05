Converge dominates Ookla’s Speedtest Awards, now reigns as Philippines' fastest internet

MANILA, Philippines — Fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions has dominated the Ookla Speedtest Awards in the second half of 2023 and has been declared as the Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Philippines, toppling competition which held the title for the past five years.

Ookla is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and related technologies. Based on Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data for the six-month period, Converge also hauled all awards in multiple categories bagging Best Internet Gaming Experience, Best Internet Video Experience, and Top-Rated Internet in the Philippines.

“Our path to this achievement was guided by the singular mission of answering the broadband needs of Filipinos. That is why, each year, we made leaps in technology innovation and product development, all to deliver excellent connectivity solutions to our subscribers. We are glad to be recognized by Ookla for this collective hard work that ultimately led us to a clean sweep of their top awards including the Fastest Internet Service Provider,” Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Converge cemented its speed dominance in the user-initiated speed test and ratings awards after it concluded Q3-Q4 2023 with top internet speed of 457.56 Mbps, surpassing the national top speeds of 365.19 Mbps.

The company achieved a remarkable Speed Score of 123.18, outpacing its closest competitor.

Video and gaming experience superiority boosted customer satisfaction toward Converge after it outperformed competition with an impressive Video Score of 86.58 and a total Game Score of 88.27, leaving rivals trailing in both categories.

These video and gaming recognitions solidified the prominence of Converge in instant play, seamless playback, and optimization for 4K viewing.

"What we're seeing is a changing of the guard in the industry and this comes as no surprise given our hard-earned investments into our fiber network. In the end, service excellence through innovation and technology ruled the day,” Converge president and co-founder Grace Uy shared.

This groundbreaking achievement has been building up for the last few years. Converge previously secured Ookla Speedtest Awards victories as the Best ISP Video Experience in the Philippines during the second half of 2022, Top-Rated Fixed Network in the Philippines in the first half of 2022, and Most Consistent Fixed Internet Provider at 11 regions in 2021.

Converge has been at the forefront of the Philippines’ digital revolution. Operating the largest Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network in the country, the company boasts a fiber footprint spanning over 682,000 km.

With nearly 7.9 million fiber ports deployed and coverage extending to 77.85% of the Philippine population, the company exceeded two million residential subscribers before the end of 2023, a testament to the growing demand for its reliable and high-speed internet services.

“In the course of mindful outstanding service to our more than 2 million customers and ensuring that we keep improving so that we deliver the best services catering to their needs, being the fastest, best video, best gaming and top-rated show our commitment that we never rest to give our customers the best internet experience,” Converge COO Jesus Romero noted.

Recognizing the needs and demands of the dynamic Philippine consumer and enterprise markets, Converge has been active in developing and offering tailor-fit products and services to fit the lifestyle and requirements of its customer base across multiple segments.

From its value for money and high speed FiberX to its broadband plan for gaming enthusiasts called GameChanger, to its affordable business-grade fiber plan, HomeBase and its premium and dedicated enterprise connectivity, Direct Internet Access, Converge has a digital fiber solution for any home or business.

The journey of Converge has always been anchored on the dream of digital democracy where no one is left behind.

Last year, the company introduced the first-in-the-country prepaid (Surf2Sawa) and postpaid (BIDA) fiber broadband plans for Filipino families on a budget.

Converge is giving the fastest available prepaid and postpaid broadband to these segments at price points they can afford.

In its commitment to advancing the Philippines’ digital landscape and global connectivity, Converge invested in the groundbreaking Bifrost Cable System, the first trans-Pacific cable connecting Southeast Asia to the west coast of North America, and the SEA-H2X Submarine Cable System, the direct trans-Asia cable connecting the Philippines to Hong Kong and Singapore, and Hong Kong to Singapore.

These investments are poised to significantly increase the country’s internet capacity, bandwidth and network diversity in the coming years.

As a company dedicated to digital transformation and providing world-class internet services, Converge reaffirms its commitment to serving the unserved and underserved, constantly expanding its fiber broadband backbone, and offering the fastest, most innovative, reliable, and value-for-money products and services.