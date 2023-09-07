Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover

A bathroom is one of the most commonly used rooms in any home. It is a space where we start and end our day, a place for relaxation and self-care. To create a truly luxurious bathroom, choosing high-quality and stylish products that enhance the aesthetics and provide functionality and comfort is essential.

Building a luxurious bathroom begins with selecting the right fixtures and accessories. Wilcon Depot offers Pozzi, Birkë, Verona, Alphalux, Kohler, Home Basics, Rubbermaid and Heim to help you achieve a truly opulent and relaxing space.

Luxurios bathroom brand tips

Are you looking for a brand that offers high-quality and stylish bathroom essentials? Look no further. Pozzi is a brand with a wide range of product selections with water-saving features, perfect for creating a luxurious, eco-friendly bathroom.

Here are some Pozzi items that you must consider:

Pozzi Luxury Series Shower Massage Cabin

These shower cabins have two varieties, but both can provide you with a relaxing and invigorating shower experience.

Pozzi Pvc Series Vanity Wall Hung Cabinet

When it comes to creating a luxurious bathroom, the choice of fixtures and accessories is crucial. Consider these three sleek and minimalist looks cabinets to elevate the style of the space.

Pozzi Pvc Glass Basin Series Pvc Glass Basin Cabinet

Pozzi Veneered Panel Series Vanity Wall Hung Cabinet

Pozzi Pvc Series Vanity Wall Hung Cabinet

Pozzi Shower Column

Enhance your shower area with a sleek and modern shower column.

Pozzi Cuboid Series Whirlpool Massage Tub and Pozzi Crescent Series Whirlpool Massage Tub

When it comes to creating a luxurious and relaxing bathing experience in your home, choosing the right massage tub is essential. Two popular options in the market are the Pozzi Cuboid Series and the Pozzi Crescent Series Whirlpool Massage Tubs. Both promise an indulgent spa-like experience, but each has unique features and benefits as Cuboid Series offers a modern and targeted massage experience with a space-efficient design, while the Crescent Series provides a more organic and enveloping massage in a larger, curvaceous tub.

Birkë is another brand that will add to the luxury of your bathroom. This brand offers stylish and inviting bathroom fixtures that bring a sense of luxury to your area.

Here are some great items to go with your bathroom theme:

Birkë Shower Set Mixer with Rain and Hand Shower

The Birkë Shukaku Black Shower Set Mixer with Rain and Hand Shower Spout Brass Black will improve your showering experience. Both satin and black matte set mixers with rain showerheads and a hand shower combine functionality and style for optimum relaxation.

Birke Shower Set Mixer with Rain and Hand Shower

Birke Shukaku Black Shower Set Mixer with Rain & Handshower Spout Brass Black

Birkë Basin Mixer

Complement your basin with these two elegant and efficient basin mixers. Choose between satin and matte finishes for a sleek modern look.

Birke Basin Mixer

Birke Basin Mixer

Another good quality option for shower mixers is the brand, Grohe. It is a well-known brand that specializes in producing high-quality faucets, shower systems and bathroom accessories.

Grohe Shower Mixer

A Grohe Shower Mixer is a bathroom fixture designed to control the flow and temperature of water in a shower that is built to withstand daily use and offer long-lasting performance.

Kohler is a popular and trusted brand in the plumbing industry when it comes to water closets. With its durability, efficiency, and stylish design, you will never go wrong with Kohler.

Kohler Veil Intelligent Toilet

Experience a smart, comfortable toilet with advanced features. It's minimalist design and compact form make it an ideal choice for spacious and compact bathrooms. Also, the toilet's elongated bowl shape enhances aesthetics and enhances user comfort during use.

Kohler Veil Intelligent Toilet

Verona Tiles offer a wide range of polished floor tiles that add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom.

Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile

The Verona Tiles collection creates a sophisticated look ranging from subtle elegance to a dazzling color palette, ensuring the bathroom exudes luxury and style.

Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile

Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile

Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile

Alphalux Lighting Solutions will complete your luxurious bathroom with elegant lighting fixtures.

Alphalux Pendant Lamp 3xe14 and Alphalux Skye Pendant 5xe14

Add a touch of elegance and style to your bathroom with these two Alphalux pendant lamps. These pendant lamps will provide ambient lighting and add a touch of luxury.

Alphalux Pendant Lamp 3xe14

Alphalux Skye Pendant Lamp 5xe14

Heim Home Interiors offer unique and stylish centerpiece decorations and artificial plants that will elevate the overall aesthetics of your luxurious bathroom.

Heim Eiffel Tower Centerpiece and Heim Potted Artificial Plant

Decorate your bathroom with these accessories to bring a natural and aesthetic touch.

Heim Ifle Tower Centerpiece

Heim Potted Artificial Plant

For other options, consider the Home Basics and Rubbermaid bathroom accessories to add the final touches to your luxurious bathroom.

Home Basics Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder and Home Basics Soap Dispenser Rack

Keep your bathroom organized and stylish with these soap dispenser options.

Home Basics Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder

Home Basics Soap Dispenser Rack

Rubbermaid Trash Can / Wastebasket

A functional yet stylish addition for waste disposal.

Rubbermaid Trash Can / Wastebasket

Create your luxurious bathroom with Wilcon Depot products that exude elegance and style while incorporating high-efficiency fittings.

To know about the products of Wilcon, visit shop.wilcon.com.ph or visit www.wilcon.com.ph for more information. You may also check their media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot branches nationwide at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for more inquiries.