^

Supplements

Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover

The Philippine Star
September 7, 2023 | 4:39pm
Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover
Wilcon Depot offers Pozzi, Birkë, Verona, Alphalux, Kohler, Home Basics, Rubbermaid and Heim to help you achieve a truly opulent and relaxing space.
Photo Release

A bathroom is one of the most commonly used rooms in any home. It is a space where we start and end our day, a place for relaxation and self-care. To create a truly luxurious bathroom, choosing high-quality and stylish products that enhance the aesthetics and provide functionality and comfort is essential.

Building a luxurious bathroom begins with selecting the right fixtures and accessories. Wilcon Depot offers Pozzi, Birkë, Verona, Alphalux, Kohler, Home Basics, Rubbermaid and Heim to help you achieve a truly opulent and relaxing space.

Luxurios bathroom brand tips

Are you looking for a brand that offers high-quality and stylish bathroom essentials? Look no further. Pozzi is a brand with a wide range of product selections with water-saving features, perfect for creating a luxurious, eco-friendly bathroom.

Here are some Pozzi items that you must consider:

Pozzi Luxury Series Shower Massage Cabin

These shower cabins have two varieties, but both can provide you with a relaxing and invigorating shower experience.

Pozzi Luxury Series Shower Massage Cabin
Pozzi Luxury Series Shower Massage Cabin

Pozzi Pvc Series Vanity Wall Hung Cabinet

When it comes to creating a luxurious bathroom, the choice of fixtures and accessories is crucial. Consider these three sleek and minimalist looks cabinets to elevate the style of the space.

Pozzi Pvc Glass Basin Series Pvc Glass Basin Cabinet
Pozzi Veneered Panel Series Vanity Wall Hung Cabinet
Pozzi Pvc Series Vanity Wall Hung Cabinet

Pozzi Shower Column

Enhance your shower area with a sleek and modern shower column.

Pozzi Shower Column

Pozzi Cuboid Series Whirlpool Massage Tub and Pozzi Crescent Series Whirlpool Massage Tub

When it comes to creating a luxurious and relaxing bathing experience in your home, choosing the right massage tub is essential. Two popular options in the market are the Pozzi Cuboid Series and the Pozzi Crescent Series Whirlpool Massage Tubs. Both promise an indulgent spa-like experience, but each has unique features and benefits as Cuboid Series offers a modern and targeted massage experience with a space-efficient design, while the Crescent Series provides a more organic and enveloping massage in a larger, curvaceous tub.

Pozzi Cuboid Series Whirlpool Massage Tub
Pozzi Crescent Series Whirlpool Massage Tub

Birkë is another brand that will add to the luxury of your bathroom. This brand offers stylish and inviting bathroom fixtures that bring a sense of luxury to your area.

Here are some great items to go with your bathroom theme:

Birkë Shower Set Mixer with Rain and Hand Shower

The Birkë Shukaku Black Shower Set Mixer with Rain and Hand Shower Spout Brass Black will improve your showering experience. Both satin and black matte set mixers with rain showerheads and a hand shower combine functionality and style for optimum relaxation.

Birke Shower Set Mixer with Rain and Hand Shower
Birke Shukaku Black Shower Set Mixer with Rain & Handshower Spout Brass Black

Birkë Basin Mixer

Complement your basin with these two elegant and efficient basin mixers. Choose between satin and matte finishes for a sleek modern look.

Birke Basin Mixer
Birke Basin Mixer

Another good quality option for shower mixers is the brand, Grohe. It is a well-known brand that specializes in producing high-quality faucets, shower systems and bathroom accessories.

Grohe Shower Mixer

A Grohe Shower Mixer is a bathroom fixture designed to control the flow and temperature of water in a shower that is built to withstand daily use and offer long-lasting performance.

https://shop.wilcon.com.ph/grohe-32211001-concetto-exp-ba.html
https://shop.wilcon.com.ph/grohe-23317ig0-grandera-ohm-ba.html

Kohler is a popular and trusted brand in the plumbing industry when it comes to water closets. With its durability, efficiency, and stylish design, you will never go wrong with Kohler.

Kohler Veil Intelligent Toilet

Experience a smart, comfortable toilet with advanced features. It's minimalist design and compact form make it an ideal choice for spacious and compact bathrooms. Also, the toilet's elongated bowl shape enhances aesthetics and enhances user comfort during use.

Kohler Veil Intelligent Toilet

Verona Tiles offer a wide range of polished floor tiles that add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom.

Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile

The Verona Tiles collection creates a sophisticated look ranging from subtle elegance to a dazzling color palette, ensuring the bathroom exudes luxury and style.

Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile
Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile
Verona Tiles Polished Floor Tile

Alphalux Lighting Solutions will complete your luxurious bathroom with elegant lighting fixtures.

Alphalux Pendant Lamp 3xe14 and Alphalux Skye Pendant 5xe14

Add a touch of elegance and style to your bathroom with these two Alphalux pendant lamps. These pendant lamps will provide ambient lighting and add a touch of luxury.

Alphalux Pendant Lamp 3xe14
Alphalux Skye Pendant Lamp 5xe14

Heim Home Interiors offer unique and stylish centerpiece decorations and artificial plants that will elevate the overall aesthetics of your luxurious bathroom.

Heim Eiffel Tower Centerpiece and Heim Potted Artificial Plant

Decorate your bathroom with these accessories to bring a natural and aesthetic touch.

Heim Ifle Tower Centerpiece
Heim Potted Artificial Plant

For other options, consider the Home Basics and Rubbermaid bathroom accessories to add the final touches to your luxurious bathroom.

Home Basics Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder and Home Basics Soap Dispenser Rack

Keep your bathroom organized and stylish with these soap dispenser options.

Home Basics Soap Dispenser with Sponge Holder
Home Basics Soap Dispenser Rack

Rubbermaid Trash Can / Wastebasket

A functional yet stylish addition for waste disposal.

Rubbermaid Trash Can / Wastebasket

Create your luxurious bathroom with Wilcon Depot products that exude elegance and style while incorporating high-efficiency fittings.

 

To know about the products of Wilcon, visit shop.wilcon.com.ph or visit www.wilcon.com.ph for more information. You may also check their media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot branches nationwide at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for more inquiries.

 

vuukle comment

BATHROOM

WILCON DEPOT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Empowering nation-building through sports: Ayala Malls' pivotal role in supporting the Filipinas&rsquo; football journey
August 23, 2023 - 8:00am

Empowering nation-building through sports: Ayala Malls' pivotal role in supporting the Filipinas’ football journey

August 23, 2023 - 8:00am
Amazing continues with Ayala Malls’ unwavering support to Filipino athletes. With its commitment to promote sports for...
Supplements
fbtw
3 reasons why you shouldn&rsquo;t miss the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, launching this August 24!
brandSpace
August 17, 2023 - 8:00am

3 reasons why you shouldn’t miss the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, launching this August 24!

August 17, 2023 - 8:00am
Launching via livestream this August 24 at 4 p.m. on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G will enable...
Supplements
fbtw
TGG winner Spidey to join Smart Omega MPL Season 12 roster
August 14, 2023 - 4:00pm

TGG winner Spidey to join Smart Omega MPL Season 12 roster

August 14, 2023 - 4:00pm
The 17-year-old student from Cauayan City National High School, Isabela, is set to play the role of “jungler,”...
Supplements
fbtw
A beautiful story unfolds
August 10, 2023 - 1:50pm

A beautiful story unfolds

August 10, 2023 - 1:50pm
Spanning 3,500 hectares across 14 cities and towns in Metro Manila and portions of Cavite, “Villar City” is the...
Supplements
fbtw
Pag-IBIG cash loan ready to provide financial assistance to members as school season begins
August 10, 2023 - 1:00pm

Pag-IBIG cash loan ready to provide financial assistance to members as school season begins

August 10, 2023 - 1:00pm
Pag-IBIG Fund officials announced on Wednesday that its cash loan, the Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan, is ready to assist members...
Supplements
fbtw
Pag-IBIG home loan releases reach record-high P57.07B in H1, up 10%
August 2, 2023 - 4:00pm

Pag-IBIG home loan releases reach record-high P57.07B in H1, up 10%

August 2, 2023 - 4:00pm
Pag-IBIG Fund has again set a new record in home loans released for the first half of 2023, the agency’s top officials...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with