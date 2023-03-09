WATCH: ‘Eat Bulaga’ rumored to undergo a major rebranding

MANILA, Philippines — Rumors swirled this week that the country’s longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" may be losing three of the program’s main hosts.

For over 40 years, the iconic trio of Joey de Leon, and Tito and Vic Sotto have headlined "Eat Bulaga" and entertained millions of Filipinos through the years.

In 2023, however, this may come to an end. That is, if the supposed plan of one of the show’s long-time producers works out. — Edited by Anj Andaya

