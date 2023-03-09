^

News Videos

WATCH: ‘Eat Bulaga’ rumored to undergo a major rebranding

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rumors swirled this week that the country’s longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" may be losing three of the program’s main hosts.

For over 40 years, the iconic trio of Joey de Leon, and Tito and Vic Sotto have headlined "Eat Bulaga" and entertained millions of Filipinos through the years.

In 2023, however, this may come to an end.  That is, if the supposed plan of one of the show’s long-time producers works out. — Edited by Anj Andaya
 

EAT BULAGA!
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; rumored to undergo a major rebranding
1 hour ago

WATCH: ‘Eat Bulaga’ rumored to undergo a major rebranding

By Martin Ramos | 1 hour ago
Rumors swirled this week that the country’s longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" may be losing three of the...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Local government violence alarms national government
1 day ago

WATCH: Local government violence alarms national government

By Martin Ramos | 1 day ago
Since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office on June 30, 2022, five ex-local officials were shot...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Will government hit brakes on jeepney phaseout?
2 days ago

WATCH: Will government hit brakes on jeepney phaseout?

By Martin Ramos | 2 days ago
While they do not reject the concept of modernization, transport groups have expressed difficulty paying for modern jeepneys,...
News Videos
fbtw
ANYARE?: Stories of EDSA fade from memory of students
12 days ago

ANYARE?: Stories of EDSA fade from memory of students

12 days ago
Based from the conversations we had with some students, it appears that the narratives of the People Power Revolution have...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Marcos makes 'guest appearance' on US quiz show 'Jeopardy'
12 days ago

WATCH: Marcos makes 'guest appearance' on US quiz show 'Jeopardy'

By Martin Ramos | 12 days ago
nder the category of world leaders, Marcos was labeled as a president who “has taken so many foreign trips a play on...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Should 'Plane' be banned in Philippine cinemas? Robin Padilla says yes
February 22, 2023 - 4:08pm

WATCH: Should 'Plane' be banned in Philippine cinemas? Robin Padilla says yes

By Martin Ramos | February 22, 2023 - 4:08pm
Padilla said that the fictional film put the country in a negative light after it showed Filipino terrorists taking foreigners...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with