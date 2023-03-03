Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Apart from Joey, Vic Sotto and his wife, Pauleen Luna, Jose Manalo and Maine Mendoza hosted the Bawal Judgmental, the show’s popular segment featuring Kapuso star Bianca Umali as “judge” for the seven guests that included Dean’s Listers and working students graduating with honors.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from his business partner Tony Tuviera and the show's original host Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

According to a report by online site Bilyonaryo, Jalosjos plans to kick out Tuviera and TVJ out of the show.

"He just waited to Tito to get out of politics before launching his takeover bid," the source said.

Bilyonaryo's source claimed that Jalosjos is reaching out to Willie Revillame to lead "Eat Bulaga" once he regains control of TAPE.

The source said that Tuviera and TVJ held an emergency meeting yesterday to plan their next move.

If ever, Tuviera and TVJ are planning to launch a new noontime show titled "Dabarkads" featuring Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Allan K and Maine Mendoza.

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin also reported the tensions brewing in "Eat Bulaga" in her radio show.

"Mayroon pong internal na problema na nagaganap sa programang ito. Hindi po kami magbabanggit ng mga pangalan pero meron po talaga. Hindi naman kasi isang tao lang po ang nagpapatakbo o nagmamando ng 'Eat Bulaga.' Ito po ay isang korporasyon, marami po sila dito," she explained.

"Ang balita, merong isa na mahal na mahal natin, isang ehekutibo na gustong tanggalin si Paeng sa pamamahala ng programa. Kapag tinanggal 'yung pinag-iinitan na ehekutibo at namumuhunan, sasama sila lahat sa tao na 'yun," she added.

