'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

Apart from Joey, Vic Sotto and his wife, Pauleen Luna, Jose Manalo and Maine Mendoza hosted the Bawal Judgmental, the show’s popular segment featuring Kapuso star Bianca Umali as “judge” for the seven guests that included Dean’s Listers and working students graduating with honors.

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live last Saturday amid the rumored tensions in the noontime show.

During the finals of the show's "Little Miss Diva" segment, Tito said that Vic composed the song while Joey created the word "Eat Bulaga."

“Para sa mga kabataan at mas bata pa sa kanila, nililinaw ko lang ha, ang nag-compose ng kantang 'Eat Bulaga,' si Vic Sotto," he said.

“Ang nag-imbento ng salitang 'Eat Bulaga,' si Joey de Leon!” he added.

Joey replied, "Sandali, si Vic ang nag-compose ng kanta, ako ang nakaisip ng 'Eat Bulaga,' ano ginawa mo?”

"Ako manager!" Tito answered.

At the end of the segment, Tito said that the noontime show needs no revamping.

“Congratulations sa production ng 'Eat Bulaga'! Keep it up! Keep up the good work. Walang dapat baguhin sa production ng 'Eat Bulaga',” Tito said.

“Akin, ini-extend ko ang invitation sa inyong lahat. Magkita-kita ulit tayo, after six years to celebrate 'Eat Bulaga’s' 50 years on television," Joey said.

“Kumbidado kayo! Tuloy tayo! 50 years of 'Eat Bulaga' on television, mga teenagers na kayo pero ang mga bulilit dito 11 years pa lang to, after six years!” he added.

Last week, it has been reported that former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is allegedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from his business partner Tony Tuviera and the show's original hosts Tito, Vic and Joey.

According to a report by online site Bilyonaryo, Jalosjos plans to kick out Tuviera and TVJ out of the show.

"He just waited to Tito to get out of politics before launching his takeover bid," the source said.

Bilyonaryo's source claimed that Jalosjos is reaching out to Willie Revillame to lead "Eat Bulaga" once he regains control of TAPE.

