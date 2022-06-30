^

News Videos

WATCH: Full inaugural address of Bongbong Marcos

Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 1:32pm

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines at around noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in front of the National Museum in Manila.

He afterward delivered the first speech of his presidency, outlining his plans for different sectors, vowing to have a government without excuses and delays.

Marcos also waxed nostalgic about what he claims are the lost reforms of his father, dictator Ferdinand Marcos who ruled for more than two decades.

BONGBONG MARCOS

INAUGURATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Full inaugural address of Bongbong Marcos
1 hour ago

WATCH: Full inaugural address of Bongbong Marcos

1 hour ago
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered the first address of his presidency, outlining his plans for different sectors, vowing to have...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Full video of Isko Moreno's final campaign speech
May 8, 2022 - 11:32pm

WATCH: Full video of Isko Moreno's final campaign speech

May 8, 2022 - 11:32pm
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Full video of Manny Pacquiao's final campaign speech
May 8, 2022 - 10:54pm

WATCH: Full video of Manny Pacquiao's final campaign speech

May 8, 2022 - 10:54pm
Manny Pacquiao folded up his prepared notes as delivered a fiery final speech of his presidential campaign in his hometown...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Full video of Bongbong Marcos' final campaign speech
May 8, 2022 - 9:59pm

WATCH: Full video of Bongbong Marcos' final campaign speech

May 8, 2022 - 9:59pm
In his final speech as a presidential candidate, Bongbong Marcos again talks about unity of Filipinos at the UniTeam miting...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Catriona Gray struts to stage at her first campaign rally
May 8, 2022 - 4:34am

WATCH: Catriona Gray struts to stage at her first campaign rally

May 8, 2022 - 4:34am
Miss Universe 2018 took her signature beauty queen walk into the political arena first the first time ever.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo
May 8, 2022 - 3:26am

WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

May 8, 2022 - 3:26am
For his over one-hour miting de avance in Manila, Isko Moreno Domagoso spent more than 40 minutes taking jabs at Vice President...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with