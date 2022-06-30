WATCH: Full inaugural address of Bongbong Marcos

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines at around noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in front of the National Museum in Manila.

He afterward delivered the first speech of his presidency, outlining his plans for different sectors, vowing to have a government without excuses and delays.

Marcos also waxed nostalgic about what he claims are the lost reforms of his father, dictator Ferdinand Marcos who ruled for more than two decades.