Marcos takes oath as 17th Philippine president

Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 12:02pm
Marcos takes oath as 17th Philippine president
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at The National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the country’s 17th president, completing his clan’s comeback to political power and the presidential palace, 36 years after his father was ousted in the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Marcos won the national elections in May by a landslide and with over 31 million votes. He ran on a vague platform to bring unity to Filipinos.

The 64-year-old Marcos took his oath of office before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the National Museum in Manila. Before that, he went to Malacañan and met his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, whose term was marked by a bloody "drug war" and a devastating pandemic.

Duterte had not endorsed Marcos but has since called on Filipinos to support the new administration. 

"Ako si Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. ay taimtim na nanunumpa na tutuparin ko nang buong katapan at sigasig ang aking mga tungkulin bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas at ipagtatanggol ang kanyang Konstitution, ipatutupad ang batas nito, magiging makatarunagan sa bawat tao at itatalaga ang bawat sarili sa paglilingkod sa bansa. Kasiyahan nawa ako ng Diyos," Marcos said. 

(I, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., do solemnly swear that I will faithfully and conscientiously fulfill my duties as the president of the Philippines, defend its Constitution, execute its laws, do justice to every man, and consecrate myself to the service of the nation. So help me God.)

With Marcos as he took his oath were his wife Liza, and sons Sandro, Simon and Vincent. Sandro is congressman of Ilocos Norte, the position his father was elected to when he returned from exile abroad in 1992.

The inauguration comes days after the Supreme Court junked the disqualification and cancellation of certificate of candidacy cases against Marcos. His camp earlier said the event would be "traditional, solemn, and simple."

More than 18,000 police officers, soldiers, coast guard personnel and other force multipliers will be deployed to secure the parameter of the National Museum.

Marcos has made tackling inflation, boosting growth, and ramping up food production the priorities of his administration. 

He was swept to power with the help of massive social media campaign and with the backing of the country's biggest political clans. — with report from Agence France-Presse

 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

