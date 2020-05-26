WATCH: Duterte not in favor of opening classes until vaccine is available

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is not inclined to have classes resumed unless a vaccine for COVID-19 is already made available to the public.

In an address aired Monday night, Duterte noted that social distancing will be difficult to implement in schools, making it likely for the virus to spread.

"I will not allow the opening of classes na mag dikit-dikit ang mga bata. Bahala na hindi makatapos, for this generation wala ng matapos na doctor of engineer," he said during a televised meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

"Wala nang aral, laro nalang. Unless I am sure that they are really safe," he added.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24, either through physical or virtual classes.

In a virtual press briefing, Briones stressed the need for the educational process to continue while ensuring the safety and health of learners and teachers. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico