DepEd: Classes to open on August 24

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:36 p.m.) — The Department of Education announced Tuesday that the new school year will open in August as the country continues to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24, either through physical or virtual classes.
In a virtual press briefing, Briones stressed the need for the educational process to continue while ensuring the safety and health of learners and teachers.
"It doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone should attend class physically because we have lockdowns enforced in various areas. It can be virtual, it can also be physical in areas where schools are allowed to open," Briones said in Filipino.
Classes in basic education usually open in June but Republic Act 7977 or the Act on Lengthening of School Calendar allows the school opening to be scheduled on the first week of June and the last day of August.
The next school year is set to end on April 30, 2021
Alternative modes
Public schools in the country are generally overcrowded, making preventive measures such as physical distancing difficult to achieve.
DepEd is looking into implementing alternative delivery modes such as online learning that do not require face-to-face interactions among students and teachers. But internet connection and gadgets such as laptops, computers and mobile phones remain unreachable luxuries for many learners.
“There are students without access to technology that’s why we’re preparing our printed instructional packets or self-learning kits,” DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said.
Education officials are also eyeing to deliver lessons through television and radio.
Lockdowns put in place to stem the spread of the virus that has already infected 9,485 people in the country shuttered schools across the archipelago.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that the opening of school year 2020-2021 will be on August 24.
At the Laging Handa virtual briefing, the education chief says the initial schedule for next school year is from Aug. 24, 2020 to Apr. 30, 2021.
Briones also says some private schools have expressed readiness to start classes using distance learning or other online options.
The provincial government of Basilan had procured 10,000 more bags of rice for constituents displaced by its coronavirus containment effort.
Besides rice, the office of Gov. Jim Salliman also purchased 1,000 more cases of canned sardines to augment the relief supplies it distributed in a series of outreach missions in the province early on.
In a statement Sunday, Salliman’s office said the provincial government will continue to focus on alleviating the condition of constituents displaced by the province-wide COVID-19 health emergency.
“We will do our best to help ease their situation by all allowable means, within the capability of our provincial government,” Salliman said. — The STAR/John Unson
Sen. Nancy Binay says the Philippines needs an army of COVID-19 trackers as the some parts of the country have transitioned from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.
"Habang tumatagal, numinipis ang hanay ng ating healthworkers pati na ang ating mga taong inaasahan sa barangay. The first step once ECQ is lifted is to see to it that the LGU is ready and well-equipped when it comes to tracking possible carriers who have been exposed to infected people. It is best that we come prepared and start training an army of contact tracers as we transition from ECQ to GCQ," the senator says.
A 62-year-old man, who died 11 days ago in a hospital in Jolo, is confirmed to be the first positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the province of Sulu, according to Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of Health.
The Sulu Task Force COVID says the confirmation came Thursday as the province transitioned Friday from general community quarantine (GCQ) being among the areas with negative case prior to the release of confirmation from Department of Health (DOH).
The patient from Indanan town died on April 19 while confined at the Sulu Sanitarium. The Sulu Task Force COVID reported the patient has no travel history and unknown history of exposure. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
Guidelines on movement between quarantine zones
- Moving from an area under General Community Quarantine to another GCQ area or from an under Enhanced Community Quarantine to another area under ECQ will be considered movement within the same zone
- Non-essential entry into and exit from ECQ zones are prohibited except for
- health workers
- government officials and government frontline personnel those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons
- persons transiting to the airport for travel abroad
workers in permitted establishments and persons providing essential goods and services and public utilities
- essential skeletal workforce
- repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs returning to their residences
- other persons transported through the efforts of the national government upon conduct of the necessary quarantine protocols and in concurrence with the receiving LGUs
- "The movement of all types of cargoes by land, air, or sea within and across areas placed under ECQ or GCQ shall be unhampered."
- Workers in logistics are allowed to transit quarantine areas "provided, that only a maximum of five personnel may operate cargo and delivery vehicles by land, with or without load."
- Uniformed personnel as well as government officials and employees on official business and with travel authority, "especially those transporting medical supplies and laboratory specimens related to COVID-19, and other relief and humanitarian assistance," are allowed to passh through zones
- OFWs, permanent residents abroad and foreign nationals may leave the country through airports and seaports even in areas under ECQ or GCQ. They may be accompanied by one person, who shall be allowed to return to their point of origin.
- "Repatriated OFWs or returning non-OFWs who have been issued a DOH or LGU certificate of completion of 14-day facility-based quarantine, or those who may be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine shall be granted unhampered transit across zones en route to their final destination in the Philippines."
