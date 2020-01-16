WATCH: Meet Palakitik, a dog PETA rescued from Taal island
(Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, whose animal rescue team finally managed to reach Taal island on Wednesday, called the day one of successes and setbacks.

It said that Taal island, which had been off limits because of safety concerns over a potential explosive eruption by the Taal Volcano, was "scattered with dead animals and reeks of decomposing flesh."

PETA pointed out, however, that there are survivors on the island — the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier said all flora and fauna on the island had already been killed — and that they are working to evacuate the animals to giver them urgent veterinary care.

One of the animals that PETA's rescue team found was Palakitik, a dog that volunteers had met through years of holding veterinary clinics for the working horses on the island.

"Whenever our boats arrive there, we call for her and she always excitedly scampers up to greet us and follows our team around everywhere," PETA Asia said on its blog.

"When PETA’s rescue team finally stepped onto Taal island today, team members called out to her, not knowing whether she was dead or alive. To their amazement and relief, she came running up through the ash, overjoyed to see friendly faces!"

Palakitik has been evacuated from the island and will be given veterinary care, after which, PETA Asia said, "she'll be taken care of for the rest of her life."

PETA said their rescue team did not get to stay on the island long — just long enough to rescue some of the animals and put down food and water for those left behind. They hope to be able to go back but do not know when they will be allowed to.

In the meantime, volunteers will continue to provide food and water to animals in the evacuation zone, PETA Asia said.

PETA accepts donations of dog and cat food at their office at Unit 706, Fedman Suites, 199 Salcedo St., Legaspi Village, Makati. They also accept monetary donations through this link.

They also encourage volunteers with vehicles who are willing to help families with animals evacuate to contact the Taal Rescue Ride Share group on Facebook. 

