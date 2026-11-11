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Forex & Stocks

1$:63.250

The Philippine Star
November 11, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:63.250

1$:63.250 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:63.470

1$:63.470

8 days ago
1$:63.470 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.535

1$:63.535

7 days ago
1$:63.535
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.970

1$:62.970

6 days ago
1$:62.970
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:64.025

1$:64.025

14 days ago
1$:64.025
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:63.740

1$:63.740

10 days ago
1$:63.740 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.740

1$:63.740

12 days ago
1$:63.740 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.850

1$:63.850

13 days ago
1$:63.850
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:64.170

1$:64.170

October 27, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:64.170
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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