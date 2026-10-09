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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.801

The Philippine Star
October 9, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.801

1$:62.801 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.565

1$:62.565

10 days ago
1$:62.565
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.545

1$:62.545

11 days ago
1$:62.545
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.640

1$:62.640

9 days ago
1$:62.640
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.465

1$:62.465

12 days ago
1$:62.465 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.535

1$:62.535

7 days ago
1$:62.535 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.535

1$:62.535

5 days ago
1$:62.535
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.775

1$:62.775

8 days ago
1$:62.775
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.465

1$:62.465

14 days ago
1$:62.465 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.735

1$:62.735

September 24, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.735
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.585

1$:62.585

September 23, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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