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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.535

The Philippine Star
October 2, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.535

1$:62.535 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.735

1$:62.735

8 days ago
1$:62.735
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.465

1$:62.465

7 days ago
1$:62.465 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.585

1$:62.585

9 days ago
1$:62.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.725

1$:62.725

10 days ago
1$:62.725
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.749

1$:62.749

12 days ago
1$:62.749 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.465

1$:62.465

5 days ago
1$:62.465 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.780

1$:62.780

11 days ago
1$:62.780
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.749

1$:62.749

14 days ago
1$:62.749 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.730

1$:62.730

September 17, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:62.730
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.739

1$:62.739

September 16, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.739
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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