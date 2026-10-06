^

Forex & Stocks

1$:62.771

The Philippine Star
October 6, 2026 | 5:00pm
1$:62.771

1$:62.771 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.725

1$:62.725

14 days ago
1$:62.725
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.465

1$:62.465

11 days ago
1$:62.465 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.585

1$:62.585

13 days ago
1$:62.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.640

1$:62.640

6 days ago
1$:62.640
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.565

1$:62.565

7 days ago
1$:62.565
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.545

1$:62.545

8 days ago
1$:62.545
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.465

1$:62.465

9 days ago
1$:62.465 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.735

1$:62.735

12 days ago
1$:62.735
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.780

1$:62.780

September 21, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:62.780
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.749

1$:62.749

September 20, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.749 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with