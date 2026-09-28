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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.545

The Philippine Star
September 28, 2026 | 5:00pm
1$:62.545

1$:62.545 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.735

1$:62.735

4 days ago
1$:62.735
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.585

1$:62.585

5 days ago
1$:62.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.739

1$:62.739

12 days ago
1$:62.739
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.860

1$:62.860

14 days ago
1$:62.860
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.749

1$:62.749

8 days ago
1$:62.749 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.749

1$:62.749

10 days ago
1$:62.749 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.730

1$:62.730

11 days ago
1$:62.730
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.835

1$:62.835

13 days ago
1$:62.835
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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