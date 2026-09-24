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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.735

The Philippine Star
September 24, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.735

1$:62.735 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.725

1$:62.725

2 days ago
1$:62.725
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.585

1$:62.585

1 day ago
1$:62.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.535

1$:62.535

14 days ago
1$:62.535
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.749

1$:62.749

6 days ago
1$:62.749 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.739

1$:62.739

8 days ago
1$:62.739
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.835

1$:62.835

9 days ago
1$:62.835
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.860

1$:62.860

10 days ago
1$:62.860
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.680

1$:62.680

11 days ago
1$:62.680 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.513

1$:62.513

September 9, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.513
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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