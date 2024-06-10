New partnership offers P17.5M scholarship grant for tech students

From left: Raquel Wong, iAcademy COO; Vanessa Tanco, iAcademy CEO; Andy Tsui, President of DigiPlus Interactive and Chairman of BingoPlus Foundation; Celeste Jovenir, VP for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability and COO of BingoPlus Foundation; and Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation sign a partnership to provide a P17.5-million scholarship grant to technology education students for school year 2024 to 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – iACADEMY and BingoPlus Foundation ramp up its partnership with a P17.5-million scholarship grant for technology education students of school year 2024 to 2025.

The new partnership increases BingoPlus Foundation’s total investment in tech education by nearly 300% from the initial P6 million grant awarded to iACADEMY in 2022. As the social development arm of leading digital entertainment company Digiplus Interactive, this initiative expands more opportunities for today’s Filipino youth to become the next generation of leaders in technology for the country.

“Our continued partnership with iACADEMY signifies our support in addressing the gap to good quality education. We are happy to contribute in harnessing the potential of our young tech talents through our FutureSmart Scholarship Program,” said Andy Tsui, Digiplus president and Bingoplus Foundation chairman.

Beyond the scholarship grant, scholars will also be provided with a personal development program — the PLUS Factor — that will equip them with the right mindset, balanced well-being and relevant tools necessary to ensure their success as future professionals.

“We are grateful for the generosity of BingoPlus Foundation and are thrilled to have a continuing partnership with an organization that shares the same advocacy of providing accessible, quality education for future game changers," said Dr. Vanessa Tanco, president and CEO of iACADEMY. "This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to empowering students and preparing them for success in the digital age. With BingoPlus Foundation’s support, we look forward to nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in technology, and arts and design.”

Interested students may send their scholarship applications through bit.ly/FutureSmartScholarship until June 15, 2024.