^

Education and Home

New partnership offers P17.5M scholarship grant for tech students

Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 8:00pm
New partnership offers P17.5M scholarship grant for tech students
From left: Raquel Wong, iAcademy COO; Vanessa Tanco, iAcademy CEO; Andy Tsui, President of DigiPlus Interactive and Chairman of BingoPlus Foundation; Celeste Jovenir, VP for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability and COO of BingoPlus Foundation; and Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation sign a partnership to provide a P17.5-million scholarship grant to technology education students for school year 2024 to 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – iACADEMY and BingoPlus Foundation ramp up its partnership with a P17.5-million scholarship grant for technology education students of school year 2024 to 2025. 

The new partnership increases BingoPlus Foundation’s total investment in tech education by nearly 300% from the initial P6 million grant awarded to iACADEMY in 2022. As the social development arm of leading digital entertainment company Digiplus Interactive, this initiative expands more opportunities for today’s Filipino youth to become the next generation of leaders in technology for the country. 

“Our continued partnership with iACADEMY signifies our support in addressing the gap to good quality education. We are happy to contribute in harnessing the potential of our young tech talents through our FutureSmart Scholarship Program,” said Andy Tsui, Digiplus president and Bingoplus Foundation chairman. 

Beyond the scholarship grant, scholars will also be provided with a personal development program — the PLUS Factor — that will equip them with the right mindset, balanced well-being and relevant tools necessary to ensure their success as future professionals.

“We are grateful for the generosity of BingoPlus Foundation and are thrilled to have a continuing partnership with an organization that shares the same advocacy of providing accessible, quality education for future game changers," said Dr. Vanessa Tanco, president and CEO of iACADEMY. "This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to empowering students and preparing them for success in the digital age. With BingoPlus Foundation’s support, we look forward to nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in technology, and arts and design.”

Interested students may send their scholarship applications through bit.ly/FutureSmartScholarship until June 15, 2024.

vuukle comment

SCHOLARSHIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino language, examination center feted with awards
October 14, 2023 - 12:00am

Filipino language, examination center feted with awards

October 14, 2023 - 12:00am
BahnhofPH Language Training Center Inc., a Filipino-based language training and examination center founded by Sergei Bien...
Education and Home
fbtw
AIM&rsquo;s 1st undergraduate dual-degree program: Mentoring the Philippines&rsquo; future data scientists
October 1, 2023 - 10:46am

AIM’s 1st undergraduate dual-degree program: Mentoring the Philippines’ future data scientists

By Jing Castañeda | October 1, 2023 - 10:46am
Data science — or the process of extracting knowledge and insights from data—is a rapidly growing field with a...
Education and Home
fbtw
QC kids receive free school bags, shoes, vitamins
August 31, 2023 - 12:00am

QC kids receive free school bags, shoes, vitamins

August 31, 2023 - 12:00am
Young students from 37 barangays in Quezon City have recently been the recipients of free school bags, shoes, and even vitamins...
Education and Home
fbtw
5 trendy programs that you can now pursue in Map&uacute;a beyond IT, Engineering
brandSpace
August 14, 2023 - 2:38pm

5 trendy programs that you can now pursue in Mapúa beyond IT, Engineering

By Jap Tobias | August 14, 2023 - 2:38pm
Beyond its longstanding reputation in IT and engineering, the university has also expanded its horizons to introduce future-ready...
Education and Home
fbtw
Roles of education in driving environmental, social and governance goals
August 12, 2023 - 11:34am

Roles of education in driving environmental, social and governance goals

By Jing Castañeda | August 12, 2023 - 11:34am
As I stood onstage, moderating the League of Corporate Foundations' Committee on Education Conference Session, I couldn't...
Education and Home
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with