Education and Home

                        
Solar, La Salla Greenhills partner for out-of-school youth, adult dropouts to continue education

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 4:12pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Solar, La Salla Greenhills partner for out-of-school youth, adult dropouts to continue education
Solar Learning Tuklas Digital ALS is one of the three offerings of Solar Learning, an educational foundation established with stakeholders to address gaps in Philippine education. 
Screengrab from Solar Learning

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Solar Learning Tuklas Digital ALS (Alternative Learning System) partnered with La Salle Green Hills to help out-of-school youth and adult dropouts to have a new path to continue their education and complete Junior High School.



Solar Learning President and CEO Mr. Wilson Tieng said the Tuklas Digital ALS is their way of augmenting the country’s Alternative Learning System. 



“We understand that educational attainment is important to getting better job opportunities. With the pandemic making it more challenging for millions of Filipino out-of-school youth and adults, we would like to give them better access and a shot at completing junior high and eventually pursue senior high school and even college,” Tieng said. 



Solar Learning Tuklas Digital ALS is one of the three offerings of Solar Learning, an educational foundation established with stakeholders to address gaps in Philippine education. The foundation’s two other offerings being the K-3TV Project dedicated to students in Kinder up to Grade 3, and vocational courses that will be launched soon in partnership with Thames International.






The Solar Learning Tuklas Digital ALS is an enhanced, digital and asynchronous program delivered through the Tuklas mobile application. It is patterned after the Department of Education’s (DepEd) curriculum for the Accreditation and Equivalency Program, an alternative pathway for persons who are literate but are unable to complete 10 years of basic education mandated by the Constitution. 



Through its program of blended education, learners can study and complete Junior High School at their own pace.



Solar Learning’s partners in this endeavor include its affiliate media company Solar Entertainment Corporation, DepEd ALS, and AidEd Philippines composed of La Salle Green Hills, Namnama Social Ventures and KlikEd Open Learning System.



To participate in the program, a learner must avail of a scholarship voucher through a sponsoring LGU, civic organization or private entity, and then register to gain entry into a virtual academy where he or she can access exclusive learning tools such as enhanced modules, tests and assessments and videos that are developed by La Salle Green Hills faculty.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

