Ajinomoto offers post-graduate scholarship on food technology and nutrition education in Japan

December 15, 2023 | 3:00pm
Deadline for applications is on March 1, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 Ajinomoto Postgraduate Scholarship Grant is now open to aspiring Filipinos looking to pursue higher education in Japan.

The program aims to support deserving individuals who require financial assistance to pursue postgraduate studies in the field of food technology and human nutrition. The deadline for applications is on March 1, 2024.

The full scholarship in a master’s degree will be designated to a prestigious university in Japan, such as the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Nagoya University, Institute of Science Tokyo, Ochanomizu University, Waseda University or Kagawa Nutrition University.

“The annual scholarship program is Ajinomoto’s way of giving back to empower the future of food technology and nutrition in the Philippines,” says Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) general manager of corporate planning and public relations Roann Co.

The scholarship grant will cover the candidate’s examination, admission and tuition fees, medical and psychological exams, Japanese language training, airfare and monthly allowance.

“I am very happy and thankful for this rare opportunity to study with a full scholarship in one of the most prestigious universities in the world. The Ajinomoto Foundation and Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation has always been consistent in providing me prompt support and guidance. This does not only provide me academic privileges but also allows me to learn new cultures, enjoy good food and make new friends,” shared 2023 awardee Johndel Obra, who is currently taking masters in Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tokyo.

As screening process, the grant requires applicants to have excellent academic records—a graduate or expecting to graduate within the top 5% of their class or with a grade point (GPA) of 3.7 or higher.

In return, the chosen scholar is sure to gain a lot from the program in terms of academics as well as life experiences.

“When I was awarded with the 2022 Ajinomoto scholarship, I was very excited because Japan was my dream country to visit. Aside from its advanced technology and innovative research, I found a very welcoming and warm country that felt like a second home to me. The scholarship enabled me to be fully equipped in pursuing my current doctoral research program,” shared Ann Elaine Wagan, a BS Nutrition graduate and the 2022 Ajinomoto Scholarship Awardee now taking up PhD on Applied Biosciences at Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto University.

The annual scholarship program is one of Ajinomoto’s key efforts to enrich food science through supporting education advancement. It is the company’s vision to contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide.

 

To know more about the 2025 Ajinomoto Postgraduate Scholarship grant, visit https://www.ajinomoto.com.ph/whats-new-archive/2025-ajinomoto-foundation-postgraduate-scholarship-grant/

 

