^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Avoiding FLiRT

The Philippine Star
May 28, 2024 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Avoiding FLiRT

Travel restrictions aren’t being imposed and mandatory masking is not being restored. But health experts are urging the public to take precautions as the so-called FLiRT variants of COVID-19 spread in certain countries including neighboring Singapore.

Yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed that it had ordered the Bureau of Quarantine, which is under the DOH, to conduct “thorough screening” of arriving passengers at all points of entry nationwide as a precaution against the spread of FLiRT. The BOQ issued a memorandum dated May 24, placing all its stations and other concerned agencies under “heightened alert” for the COVID variants.

FLiRT is an acronym for the sites of the mutations that the variants share on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. The World Health Organization says the FLiRT variants have become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 strain circulating globally this year. Unlike previous variants, experts warn that FLiRT may evade antibodies. This month the WHO labeled the FLiRT variant KP.2 as a “variant under monitoring” amid a surge in COVID cases in Singapore, with patients filling up hospitals.

Most Filipinos acquired vaccine and natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2, although this has waned, and the previous vaccines were not designed for FLiRT. Still, while epidemiologists say FLiRT poses “low public health risk” at this point, they also warn that vulnerable sectors such as the elderly and persons with comorbidities must be protected from infection. New COVID cases are generally mild, but hospitalization is still required when patients find difficulty breathing or waking up, feel persistent chest pain or pressure, experience confusion or see their lips or face turning bluish.

Filipinos are familiar with COVID symptoms as well as the basic health safety protocols: hand hygiene, cough and cold etiquette, masking and avoidance of crowded places. Those with symptoms must be responsible enough to isolate themselves until they become well.

Health experts keep reminding the public that COVID continues to kill and impair both physical and mental health. Hospitalization is expensive. There are also increasing reports of long COVID, which causes a wide range of long-term debilitation. The problem is still the subject of monitoring and research, and treatment remains hit-and-miss. When it comes to this continually mutating deadly virus, it’s better to be safe and healthy than sorry.

vuukle comment

COVID-19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Public-private sector collaboration for Filipino workers

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
On the day we held our commitment signing for the Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S. (Job Opportunities Building Skills) initiative of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) in job generation, news also came out...
Opinion
fbtw

Living on the island

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
The title makes for romantic suggestions, I’m sure
Opinion
fbtw

Springboard

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Back in the day when members of Congress were among the nation’s best and brightest, the Senate and the House of Representatives were seen as springboards for the presidency.
Opinion
fbtw

Kicking out Senate chiefs

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you ask former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, he only pooh-poohs the much-vaunted Malacañang Palace hands as supposedly behind the ouster of erstwhile Senate president...
Opinion
fbtw

Till divorce do us part

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
Is there anything about divorce – a bill for legalizing which will soon be taken up in the Senate – that hasn’t already been said, or that most people don’t know?
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Guo vadis

By SINGKIT | By Doreen G. Yu | 1 hour ago
Legend has it that Peter fled from Rome as the Christians were persecuted under emperor Nero. Along the Appian way, he encountered Christ in a vision, carrying the cross. He asked Jesus, “Domine, quo vadis?”...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Gun violence

EDITORIAL — Gun violence

1 day ago
As of yesterday, the killer of Mercedita Gutierrez remained free.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Probing EJKs

EDITORIAL - Probing EJKs

2 days ago
An interesting measure on extrajudicial killings has been filed at the House of Representatives. Part of House Resolution No. 1745 states: “Human rights violations, including EJK, have been a perennial threat...
Opinion
fbtw

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo: Is she Filipino, or not?

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
The ongoing saga of Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo continues to keep Filipinos not only riveted but extremely concerned, with the burning question in the minds of everyone who has been keeping track of the Senate...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with