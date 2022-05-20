^

Opinion

Tyranny of numbers

COMMONSENSE - Marichu A. Villanueva - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2022 | 12:00am

After officially proclaimed as winners in the so-called “Magic 12” in the last May 9 elections, the new set of Senators will join the other dozen of the Senate in the incoming 19th Congress. However, the official tenure of the 12 newly proclaimed Senate winners will start at noon exactly of June 30 this year.

This coincides with of the life of the 18th Congress that expires on June 30. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, along with all the members of the 18th Congress, will bow out of office on the same day.

It is only then the 12 newly proclaimed Senators can – technically – take their respective oaths of office and join the other 12 sitting Senate members who still have three years remaining of their six-year term. This is the principle behind the 12-man sitting Senators as a continuing body of the country’s Legislative Branch of government.

Of the 12 newly proclaimed Senators, the four re-electionist Senators will report back for duty as sitting Senators when the outgoing 18th Congress resumes sessions next Monday, May 23. The four re-electionist Senate winners are, namely: incumbent Senate majority leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, and Risa Hontiveros.

After being proclaimed winners in their comeback bids at the Senate, ex-Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Antique Congresswoman Senators Loren Legarda are also reporting back to their respective congressional duties. All six re-electionist lawmakers will serve until the 18th Congress adjourns sine die its third and last regular sessions on June 3.

But before the 18th Congress winds down, a joint panel of Senators and members of the House of Representatives will convene as the national canvassing body. They will start the congressional canvass on May 24 until they proclaim the official winners in the just concluded presidential and vice presidential (VP) elections.

The rest of the newly proclaimed Senate-elect included other returning Senators, namely, incumbent Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and JV Ejercito. The only former Duterte Cabinet member who won in the Senate race, ex-Public Works Secretary Mark Villar; broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, and, actor Robin Padilla complete the new set of Senators.

Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara were among the first to welcome the proclamation of the 12 Senate-elect colleagues. Pimentel and Angara were our featured guests in our Kapihan sa Manila Bay news forum last Wednesday morning, or a few hours before the official proclamation of the Senate election winners.

Looking ahead, Pimentel hinted his predisposition to align himself with the new minority bloc in the 19th Congress if only to keep the “structural independence” of the Senate. Sen.Hontiveros was the lone opposition who got re-elected.

Actually, the ranks of Pimentel’s PDP-Laban grew with the addition of Senator-elect Padilla. The other sitting PDP-Laban members are, namely, Senators Bong Go, Ronald dela Rosa, and Francis Tolentino.

However, the Second Division of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ruled against Pimentel’s original PDP-Laban. Pimentel disclosed his leadership at the PDP-Laban already filed a motion for reconsideration to the same Comelec division. And if denied again, he vows to take the case before the entire seven-man poll body and “all the way to the Supreme Court.”

For now, Pimentel called upon his fellow Senators not to be “dismissive” on objections and observations that would be raised during the deliberations of the congressional canvassing body. Having once sat as part of the national canvassing body for the May, 2016 presidential elections, Pimentel recalled his own experience when former Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte won by overwhelming majority votes over his next nearest rival. Despite very large margin of votes of Mayor Duterte, Pimentel cited, they entertained each and every objections and observations raised by the election lawyers of former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas II.

Although UniTeam of presumptive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and VP-elect Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio both won by huge margin of votes over their respective rivals, Pimentel underscored the need for congressional canvassing body to ferret out defects of the automated election system. “My appeal and advice is to…listen to them if they have substance but they should also not hold up the proceedings. Let’s not be dismissive,” Pimentel urged.

Angara agreed with the stand of Sen. Pimentel that the Upper Chamber will never become a “rubberstamp” of Malacañang whether or not the sitting President has a very strong mandate, or has a plurality vote. Under the leadership of outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Angara cited the performance of the outgoing 18th Congress.

Sotto who run but unfortunately lost the VP race, actually first served as Senate president in the second half of the 17th Congress under a “term-sharing” agreement with Pimentel as the Senate chief during the first half.

Angara asserted the 18th Congress is “a good model for the upcoming 19th Congress in terms of work ethic, leadership, productivity,” especially in the Upper Chamber with Sotto as Senate president. He noted with optimism the composition of the incoming Senate would still be able to maintain the same degree of independence for the next six years under the administration of President-elect Marcos Jr.

As the so-called “independent republics,” all 24 Senators will comprise the 19th Congress that opens its first regular sessions starting July 25.

For now, both Pimentel and Angara are keeping their options open on the brewing tight race to become the next Senate president. The next Senate president must be able to get at least 13 Senators – including the aspirant – to wrest the leadership in the Upper Chamber.

As the more senior members of the Senate, Pimentel and Angara have learned to live with the “tyranny of the numbers” that always settle the votes on legislative bills, as well as any leadership contests in Congress.

SENATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Odd (wo)man out in Digong’s Cabinet

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo, one of the defeated presidential candidates, has urged her supporters to accept the voice of the electorate, an indication she has conceded although she hasn’t said so yet.
Opinion
fbtw

SC halting canvass, barring Marcos dim

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
The filing this week with the Supreme Court of a last-ditch petition to prevent presumed president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from taking his oath on June 30 conjured up various possible scenarios.
Opinion
fbtw

Bad history

BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
Even while I was in high school, History has always been a favorite subject. I used to think this was an esoteric subject.
Opinion
fbtw

Education challenges

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
At a roadside stall where I bought vegetables late Monday night, the teenage vendor looked at the two bunches of native pechay in my hand and told me they cost P10 each.
Opinion
fbtw

Last credibility check:random manual audit

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 2 days ago
Was there fraud in the presidential and VP election? At least 1,800 vote counting machines broke down on E-Day, affecting 1.44 million voters.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

Unity

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 hour ago
The only post-EDSA president who genuinely promoted national unity was the one who garnered the smallest plurality of votes, with less than 24 percent: Fidel V. Ramos.
Opinion
fbtw

Okay, city boys, start planting, raising fish

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 1 hour ago
City dwellers are mocking Agriculture Secretary William Dar.
Opinion
fbtw

Tyranny of numbers

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
As the so-called “independent republics,” all 24 Senators will comprise the 19th Congress that opens its first regular sessions starting July 25.
Opinion
fbtw

More credible witness

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | 1 hour ago
This is a case of Child Trafficking punishable under Republic Act 9208 and Child Abuse punishable by Republic Act 7610. The main issue resolved here is the credibility of the complaining witness who is only 14 years...
Opinion
fbtw

Where you are planted

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 hour ago
While attending a memorial service for a very young man of 30 years, I was approached by a pastor-friend to catch up and to get ideas on what people or pastors should start doing right after the recent presidential...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with