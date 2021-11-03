Not retroactive

More than a week after it was floated in the media, Malacanang still remains tight-lipped on the possible Senate run of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on May 9, 2022 elections. Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, speaking as the chairman of the pro-administration bloc of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), revealed the latest efforts by loyal political allies of President Duterte want to draft him to lead the administration-backed ticket in the next senatorial race.

After all, Cusi cited, President Duterte also has legislative experience as former Davao City Congressman for one term. President Duterte is the titular chieftain of the Cusi bloc PDP-Laban.

President Duterte earlier withdrew from his earlier acceptance to run as the vice presidential (VP) bet of the PDP-Laban. The move was seen as giving way to daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte but who opted for re-election at City Hall. The President instead gave way to his long-time aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

The Cusi wing fielded Sen.Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa as their last-minute presidential standard-bearer. Dela Rosa candidly echoed his belief President Duterte personally wants to continue his public service contrary to latter’s mulling retirement from politics by the end of his term on June 30, 2022.

A retired police general who once served as police chief of then Davao City Mayor Duterte, Dela Rosa told a CNN Philippines interview yesterday he is confident the

Chief Executive could easily win should their PDP-Laban chieftain agrees to lead their Senate slate in next year’s election. Then the Senate presidency, Dela Rosa added, would be the next step under the new PDP-led majority at the Senate.

Thus, President Duterte raised the hands of his five Cabinet members and three guest candidates comprising the eight-man Senate ticket whom they joined at the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Elections last month. They were, namely: Public Works Secretary Mark Villar; Information and Communication Technology Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II; Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones; presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo; Greco Belgica of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission; House deputy speaker Rodante Marcoleta; actor Robin Padilla; and, broadcaster Rey Langit.

But not all of them belong with the PDP-Laban. Only Panelo, Castriciones, Padilla, and Langit are members of the Cusi-wing of the PDP-Laban backed by President Duterte.

While 1-SAGIP partylist Rep. Marcoleta, Villar, and Belgica are “guest” candidates of the administration-backed Senate ticket. Villar filed his COC as Nacionalista Party (NP). Honasan is running as an “independent” candidate.

Despite supposedly enjoying the administration-backed political juggernaut for their campaign, the Cusi wing failed to field a complete 12-man Senate ticket. Purportedly, they are reserving the four Senate slots for candidates whom President Duterte would choose later on. Several Duterte Cabinet officials earlier touted to run for the Senate, however, backed out.

The tandem of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate president Vicente Sotto III have 14 candidates. The Partido Reporma that Lacson heads and the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) of Sotto have adopted independent bets like Honasan and other Senatorial candidates being carried by their two rival tandems.

The Lacson-Sotto tandem share at least five or six senatorial candidates of Liberal Party tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo-Sen.Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as well as with the team-up of Sen.Manny Pacquiao (PROMDI) and Buhay party list Rep.Lito Atienza.

The Senatorial bets who are “common” candidates of these presidential and VP tandems included three re-electionist Senators, namely, Senate majority leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri (independent); Richard “Dick” Gordon (Bagumbayan); and Joel Villanueva (CIBAC). Two are comebacking Senators. They are Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero (NPC) and Antique Rep.Loren Legarda (NPC). Like them, former vice president Jejomar Binay, running under his own United Nationalist Alliance (UNA), is a common candidate to all three tandems.

The Aksyon Demokratiko tandem of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Doc Willie Ong has only three senatorial bets, namely, Samira Gutoc, Carl Balita and lawyer Jopet Sison. As of this writing, ex-Sen.Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. still has no VP nor senatorial slate under his Partido Federal.

In announcing the possible Senate run of President Duterte, certain senatorial bets of the Cusi bloc who were not identified expressed purportedly willingness to give way. The Comelec earlier set Nov.15 as the deadline for the filing of substitute candidates. Under existing Comelec rules, official candidates of political parties who failed to submit their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) during the Oct.1-8 filing period will be considered “independent” bets.

However, there is a snowballing initiative in the 18th Congress when they resume sessions next week starting Nov. 8. Crossing party lines, lawmakers want to pass a bill that would amend this existing provision for substitution of candidates under the 1985 Omnibus Election Code. Certain Senators as well as several members of the House of Representatives have filed bills seeking to limit the grounds for “substitution” of candidates.

There seems to be an emerging consensus to pass into law the proposed bills to amend the “substitution” of candidates.

However, it remains to be seen if Malacanang shares the same sentiments. When they resume sessions starting next Monday (Nov. 8), lawmakers have limited legislative days with the 2022 budget law and other urgent bills needed to be approved before their Christmas recess set on Dec.17. They will resume sessions on Jan.17 next year and adjourn before the start of the national election campaign period on Feb.8.

Even if this outgoing Congress could pass this into law, this certainly will not be retroactive to prevent the perversion of the 2022 elections.