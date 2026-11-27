A Rim for the Pacific: The case for America's security allies

Between 1951 and 1954, the United States built the foundations of its Pacific alliance network one treaty at a time: with the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea and, through the Manila Pact, Thailand. These arrangements differed, but they anchored regional security in Washington. The Manila Pact established a multilateral defense framework, although the regional organization it created, SEATO, disbanded in 1977. The US-Japan security treaty was subsequently revised in 1960. What remains is an architecture centered on Washington, with limited collective-defense obligations among its regional partners.

Strategists call this the hub-and-spokes system. The image is apt, but it is missing a part. The hub is Washington. The spokes are the treaties that bind each ally to it. What is absent is the rim, or the ties that would bind the allies to each other.

The allies have no standing region-wide obligation to defend one another independently of the United States. If Japan is to help defend the Philippines, or Australia to help Japan, such action depends on separate decisions and agreements rather than an automatic collective commitment. Under the current architecture, the principal route to allied collective defense still runs through Washington. Without a rim, every load placed on one spoke must pass through the hub.

None of this is anyone's fault. Bilateral architecture was a sensible choice in the postwar 1950s, meant to keep local disputes from becoming wider wars. The result is an unintended cycle. Washington, mindful of being pulled in, has kept some commitments ambiguous. On the other side of the equation, the allies, fearing being left alone, have chosen to hedge. Adversaries have exploited the credibility gap, and we now find a system strained under pressure.

That is what today's coercion does. A water cannon turned on a Philippine resupply boat, a reported radar lock on Japanese fighters near Okinawa, and a nuclear-capable missile fired into the South Pacific hours after Australia signed a defense pact with Fiji are separate acts that alone will not trigger a collective treaty obligation. Each lands on one ally at a time. Scholars call this a wedge strategy: isolate targets, keep every dispute bilateral, and let each face the pressure alone. Without a rim, a wedge can be driven between any two spokes.

Yet the region's leaders have been speaking of a rim for years. Addressing Australia's Parliament in February 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that "the security of Australia is bound with the security of the Philippines," and recalled that "our mateship brought Australians to Tacloban" after Typhoon Haiyan. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also invoked the same spirit: "That's the spirit of Filipino bayanihan and Australian mateship."

Months earlier, Fumio Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister to address the Philippine Congress, in a speech titled "Kokoro to kokoro no kizuna," or heart-to-heart bonds. He recalled residents of T?hoku helping the Philippines recover from Yolanda. This year, Sanae Takaichi, visiting Canberra, titled her newspaper essay "Enduring Mateship."

Three words, from three cultures, describe one idea. Kizuna is the bond or tie that holds. Mateship is the loyalty it demands among equals. Bayanihan, the Filipino custom of neighbors shouldering a house together on bamboo poles, is what the bond looks like in action. Kishida's story is bayanihan across borders. It is also a story of reconciliation, of wartime adversaries now standing together.

From words to deterrence

But speeches, press releases and social media posts do not deter. They are cheap talk. Adversaries are deterred when the community is on watch and neighbors come at the first alarm. Today, the neighbors have promised to come only when the police do, and the police are Washington.

An Asian counterpart to NATO will also not answer the requirements of present-day deterrence. It was attempted before and failed. The region need not repeat a failed experiment.

What can work is collective deterrence built by the allies themselves, starting with those whose words and interests overlap most: Japan, Australia and the Philippines. Japan's reciprocal access agreement with Manila is in force, and Japanese forces fired surface-to-ship missiles at this year's Balikatan exercise. The Philippines and Australia have recently signed a new Defense Cooperation Arrangement and agreed to consult each other on contingencies affecting their sovereignty or shared defense and regional security interests.

Building the rim

However, old national habits must change before the allies can build a rim. First, the current pace of engagement, an exercise here and a statement there, negotiated pair by pair, is not keeping up with an adversary that need not coordinate with anyone.

Second, naming and shaming, the cheapest tool against coercion, will not produce the desired deterrent effect or change behavior at sea. Diplomats' aversion to risk has become a weakness that adversaries exploit.

Third, investments must build a collective deterrent posture. Japan, Australia and the Philippines are all spending more on defense, but most of it buys national capability alone. Money for shared logistics, interoperable systems, joint production and access to each other's bases is what turns three spreadsheets into one collective deterrent ledger.

In essence, the allies must transform the wedge into a lever. Each water cannon should be answered with more joint patrols and each radar lock with deeper access and combined planning. Allies can build that deterrence now, without the need for a new treaty.

None of this replaces the American-led collective defense treaties. A rim does not weaken the hub. Rather, it lets the hub and the spokes carry weight together. Washington, in fact, has asked its allies to carry more of the load, and many are spending more in response. Cooperation at the rim pools that strength to become a credible deterrent posture rather than a line item.

Allies who stand together break the cycle of ambiguity and hedging that challengers now exploit. A challenger is deterred only when it faces a credible collective threat. Therefore, kizuna, mateship and bayanihan need a structure behind them to make every ally's problem a shared one. If the hub is to hold through the next challenge, the spokes must build the rim now.

Jesse M. Pascasio is a trustee of the Foundation for the National Interest and formerly worked with the Philippines' Office of the President on strategic maritime concerns.