PNP boosts ties with South Korean police

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has strengthened ties with South Korean law enforcement authorities to modernize the PNP’s frontline field operations, upgrade tactical communications and curb transnational crime networks.

According to PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the police organization is exploring advanced international policing models, digital investigation frameworks and technological solutions to improve law enforcement standards and bolster crime prevention.

Nartatez noted that expanding international security partnerships was in line with the directives of President Marcos and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to professionalize the police force and adapt to evolving security challenges.

“We must recognize that modern policing requires more than manpower. It demands intelligence, technology, professionalism and strong international partnerships,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez and Remulla joined international law enforcement leaders at the 8th Korea Police World Expo in Incheon, South Korea from Oct. 21 to 24. The Philippine delegation also held bilateral talks with the Korean National Police Agency.

The discussions focused on joint operational strategies against transnational crime, cybercrime investigation protocols and deployment of smart policing technologies suited for urban and municipal police stations.