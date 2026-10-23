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PDEA-BARMM shuts down drug den in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 23, 2026 | 5:28pm
PDEA-BARMM shuts down drug den in Maguindanao del Norte
Anti-narcotics agents inspect the narcotics seized from five suspected drug den operators during an entrapment operation in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, on Oct. 23, 2026.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents arrested five suspected drug den operators in Barangay Sapad in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, on Thursday, October 22, after they sold shabu to undercover operatives during an entrapment operation aided by local residents.

Local executives told reporters on Friday, October 23, that the five suspects are in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.  

PDEA-BARMM Director George Paul Alcovindas said Friday that agency personnel, together with operatives from different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, arrested the  five suspects after purchasing shabu from them at their drug den in Barangay Sapad, Matanog.

Local executives and barangay officials who helped plan the operation told reporters that the suspects also facilitated shabu sessions at their hideout for buyers of their illegal drugs.

Alcovindas said PDEA-BARMM agents seized 21.5 grams of shabu worth P146,200 from the suspects. The confiscated drugs will serve as evidence in prosecuting them for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

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