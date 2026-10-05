^

Nation

Cops hunt killers of retired teacher couple in Cotabato town

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 6:51pm
Cops hunt killers of retired teacher couple in Cotabato town
The couple was killed in an attack by suspected robbers at their home in Banisilan, Cotabato.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Police and local officials are working together to identify the perpetrators behind the brutal killing of an elderly couple, both retired school teachers, inside their home in Barangay Poblacion 2 in the upland town of Banisila, Cotabato, before dawn Sunday, October 4. 

The spouses Edwin Daquil Galeno, 81, and his 82-year-old spouse, Elsa Bermejo Galeno, were found lifeless by neighbors inside their house in Purok Matulungin-A in Barangay Poblacion 2. The neighbors had heard the couple shouting for help while they were allegedly being attacked by suspected robbers.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector peace and order council, on Monday urged police and local government officials in Banisilan to work together to swiftly resolve the case.

Officials of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office said barangay officials and responding police officers separately confirmed on Monday that Galeno died from a deep stab wound to the chest.

His wife, meanwhile, was reportedly struck in the head with a hard object, possibly a large piece of wood, causing her immediate death.

Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, acting commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said intelligence units of their 602nd Brigade and its subordinate battalions are assisting the police in identifying the killers of the couple.

Local executives told reporters that the slain retired public school teachers were known for their active involvement in various community activities promoting peace and sustainable development in their barangay and nearby agricultural communities in Banisilan.

COTABATO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 injured in Binondo house collapse

2 injured in Binondo house collapse

By Andrew Ronquillo | 2 days ago
Two people were injured after a portion of a two-story house in Binondo, Manila collapsed on Thursday night, the Manila Disaster...
Nation
fbtw
PRC: Philippines has 6,337 new civil engineers

PRC: Philippines has 6,337 new civil engineers

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
Up to 6,337 examinees passed the September 2026 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission...
Nation
fbtw
2 transport firms&rsquo; papers revoked

2 transport firms’ papers revoked

By Josiah Antonio | 20 hours ago
Two transport network companies have had their authorities to operate and applications for renewal revoked for regulation...
Nation
fbtw
Lacson dismisses Cayetano&rsquo;s mockery

Lacson dismisses Cayetano’s mockery

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 4 days ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson brushed off Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano’s recent statements labeling him as the Senate’s...
Nation
fbtw
Napolcom flags lapses in Naga road crash probe

Napolcom flags lapses in Naga road crash probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 5 days ago
The office of the National Police Commission in Bicol has found procedural lapses and neglect in the investigation of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Water allocation for Metro Manila reduced

By Josiah Antonio | 20 hours ago
Water allocated from Angat Dam to Metro Manila has been reduced amid a “super strong” El Niño, according to the National Water Resources Board.
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan affirms Pasay judge&rsquo;s bribery rap

Sandigan affirms Pasay judge’s bribery rap

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has rejected a Pasay judge’s appeal to junk his direct bribery case.
Nation
fbtw
Police disperse teachers&rsquo; protest

Police disperse teachers’ protest

By Josiah Antonio | 20 hours ago
Police dispersed yesterday protesters pushing education reforms ahead of World Teachers’ Day.
Nation
fbtw
PHLPost to host Asean meet

PHLPost to host Asean meet

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A three-day meeting with postal leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries will...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with