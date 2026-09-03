Hundreds of ex-rebels take oath in maiden Balay Kalinaw peace summit

The 1st Balay Kalinaw Former Rebels Peace Summit featured the distribution of sustainable livelihood grants for farming and general merchandising, coconut seedlings, and socioeconomic assistance to former rebel organizations.

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Philippines — Malacanang has stepped up efforts to reintegrate former rebels into peaceful and productive communities, with the government providing livelihood and socioeconomic assistance as hundreds of former combatants and their organizations gathered here Thursday, Sept 3, for the 1st Balay Kalinaw Former Rebels Peace Summit.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. said the government’s approach to peace goes beyond ending armed conflict. He stressed that former rebels who choose to return to their families and communities must be given opportunities to rebuild their lives.

“It is the clear directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that the return to peaceful civilian life should come with livelihood, development and opportunities for a better future,” Lagdameo said in his keynote message.

Lagdameo said the decision of former rebels to leave armed struggle and return to their families should be matched by government support that would allow them to establish sustainable sources of income and contribute to the development of their communities.

He cited the more than P17.5 million allocated by the Office of the President through the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity in June for the operationalization of the Balay Kalinaw Peace and Development Center.

The center serves as a convergence hub for programs aimed at supporting the transformation and reintegration of former rebels, their families and communities.

The event featured the distribution of sustainable livelihood grants for farming and general merchandising, coconut seedlings, and socioeconomic assistance to former rebel organizations.

Lagdameo also donated, from his family’s funds, a total of P2 million in socioeconomic assistance to three people’s organizations, with P500,000 going to KALINAW Southeastern Mindanao Region; P250,000 to the KAMANYAN Riverside Farmers Association; and another P250,000 to the NAPO Farmers Association.

He said the assistance should not be viewed merely as government aid but as an investment that beneficiaries could use to build a new life for their families.

“The assistance you will receive is not only aid. It is capital for a new life,” Lagdameo said, urging beneficiaries to use the support properly, grow their livelihood activities and eventually help others who also want to start anew.

Lagdameo said former rebels themselves could become living examples that transformation is possible and that armed struggle is not the answer to achieving a peaceful and prosperous community.

The summit, held at the 601B Multipurpose Gymnasium in Doña Andrea, Asuncion, also featured the oathtaking of former rebels’ people’s organization officers, messages from national and local government officials, and a collective commitment to sustaining peace and development.

The event officially opened Davao del Norte’s observance of National Peace Consciousness Month under the theme, “Gikan sa Kagahapon, Padulong sa Malinawon og Mainuswagon nga Kaugmaon” or “From the Past, Towards a Peaceful and Prosperous Future”.

Lagdameo also congratulated the Ata Manobo Former Rebels Association on its second anniversary and underscored the importance of ensuring that indigenous communities are included in the province’s development.

He thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the provincial government for their continuing support for former rebels and their families.

Lagdameo said the administration’s peace vision is ultimately about creating conditions where peace can be felt in everyday life through opportunities, livelihood and inclusive development.

“We cannot change the past. But we can choose what kind of future we will build,” he said. (Contributed story)