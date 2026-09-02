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Woman arrested for her father’s murder

Michelle Zoleta - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Woman arrested for her fatherâ€™s murder
The suspect, identified only as Ineng, reportedly offered an assailant P250,000 to kill her father, who was in the hotel and resort business, and his partner.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MAUBAN, Quezon, Philippines — A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her businessman father and his partner in this town late last month.

The suspect, identified only as Ineng, reportedly offered an assailant P250,000 to kill her father, who was in the hotel and resort business, and his partner.

She was arrested on Monday at the Mauban police station where she went reportedly to surrender.

The arrest was based on a statement submitted by the assailant identifying the woman as the “brains” behind the killing.

Probers said a family dispute could be the motive for the crime.

MAUBAN
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