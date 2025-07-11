^

Nation

DOLE halts Marikina gun factory ops after fatal blast

Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 6:59am
DOLE halts Marikina gun factory ops after fatal blast
The headquarters of Armscor Inc. in Marikina as seen on Google Streetview in a February 2024 capture.
Google Streetview / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has order work stoppage at a firearms manufacturing facility in Marikina City following a deadly explosion that killed two employees and injured another.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Thursday, July 10, that DOLE–National Capital Region Director Sarah Mirasol issued the order affecting the Rimfire Department of Armscor Global Defense Inc. (AGDI).

The move, he said, is intended to ensure the safety of the plant’s 90 workers while the investigation is ongoing.

“DOLE wants to make sure the said workers are safe,” Laguesma said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency, adding that the affected workers will be given the necessary assistance.

“The company will see to it that the affected workers will be taken care of,” he added.

The incident

The explosion occurred Monday, July 7, and was reportedly triggered by a bullet primer, according to AGDI.

Two employees—aged 34 and 44—died after being brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center. One sustained chest injuries from shrapnel, while the other lost both hands, according to Marikina Police Chief Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez.

A third worker who sustained an eye injury has been discharged from the hospital and is now with his family.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, AGDI confirmed the casualties and said it is cooperating with the Philippine National Police in the investigation.

Company CEO Martin Tuason said the firm is extending full support to the affected families.

“Each and every employee is a valued member of the AGDI family, and as such, their safety and welfare are, and have always been, our top priority,” Tuason said.

He added that the company has been “fully and strictly compliant” with international standards, industry practices, and local regulations, including regular inspections by the PNP.

AGDI manufactures firearms, ammunition and supplies for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

ARMSCOR INC

EXPLOSION

MARIKINA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

15 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

By Janvic Mateo | 3 days ago
The Makati government under Mayor Nancy Binay will request the Singapore International Arbitration Center to defer ruling...
Nation
fbtw
Blended learning now law in Quezon City for crowded classrooms, unsafe weather

Blended learning now law in Quezon City for crowded classrooms, unsafe weather

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Quezon City has launched a Blended Learning Program allowing public schools to shift from in-person to alternative modes when...
Nation
fbtw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 4 days ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
2 killed, 28 hurt in Zamboanga vehicular mishap

2 killed, 28 hurt in Zamboanga vehicular mishap

By Roel PareÃ±o | 8 hours ago
Two people were killed while 28 others were injured when a passenger bus figured in an accident in Dumingag, Zamboanga del...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

MMDA proposes sea transport for cargo

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
To ease traffic congestion in the metropolis, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is proposing the transport of cargo by sea.
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto pot hits P204 million

Ultra Lotto pot hits P204 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
The jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is estimated to balloon to P204.5 million for tonight’s draw.
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters&rsquo; feud heats up over Makati subway project

Binay sisters’ feud heats up over Makati subway project

By EJ Macababbad | 8 hours ago
The long-running feud between former Makati mayor Abby Binay and her sister, Nancy Binay, heats up again, with the former...
Nation
fbtw

National artist nomination for Dolphy pushed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
A lawmaker has filed a resolution in the House of Representatives seeking to nominate and declare “Comedy King” Dolphy as a national artist.In filing House Resolution 41, Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with