DOLE halts Marikina gun factory ops after fatal blast

The headquarters of Armscor Inc. in Marikina as seen on Google Streetview in a February 2024 capture.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has order work stoppage at a firearms manufacturing facility in Marikina City following a deadly explosion that killed two employees and injured another.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Thursday, July 10, that DOLE–National Capital Region Director Sarah Mirasol issued the order affecting the Rimfire Department of Armscor Global Defense Inc. (AGDI).

The move, he said, is intended to ensure the safety of the plant’s 90 workers while the investigation is ongoing.

“DOLE wants to make sure the said workers are safe,” Laguesma said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency, adding that the affected workers will be given the necessary assistance.

“The company will see to it that the affected workers will be taken care of,” he added.

The incident

The explosion occurred Monday, July 7, and was reportedly triggered by a bullet primer, according to AGDI.

Two employees—aged 34 and 44—died after being brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center. One sustained chest injuries from shrapnel, while the other lost both hands, according to Marikina Police Chief Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez.

A third worker who sustained an eye injury has been discharged from the hospital and is now with his family.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, AGDI confirmed the casualties and said it is cooperating with the Philippine National Police in the investigation.

Company CEO Martin Tuason said the firm is extending full support to the affected families.

“Each and every employee is a valued member of the AGDI family, and as such, their safety and welfare are, and have always been, our top priority,” Tuason said.

He added that the company has been “fully and strictly compliant” with international standards, industry practices, and local regulations, including regular inspections by the PNP.

AGDI manufactures firearms, ammunition and supplies for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.