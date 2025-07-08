^

2 workers killed in Marikina firearm factory blast; probe ongoing

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 11:46am
One of the victims who suffered severe injuries dies from an explosion at a firearm manufacturing facility in Marikina City on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Marikina City Rescue 161 via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The firearm manufacturing firm confirmed that two of its employees died from injuries sustained in the explosion at its Marikina City plant on Monday, July 7.

In an email to Philstar.com on July 8, Armscor Global Defense Inc. (AGDI) said two workers died in the blast triggered by a bullet primer, while a third — who sustained an eye injury — has been discharged from the hospital and is now with his family.

Marikina Police Chief Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez said the two workers who died were 34 and 44 years old, with one sustaining chest injuries from shrapnel and the other losing both his hands.

They died last night after being rushed to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center early afternoon yesterday.

AGDI said it is working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in investigating the explosion that killed two of its workers and injured one.

AGDI President and CEO Martin Tuason said that the company is extending support to the families of the affected employees while the investigation is ongoing.

“Each and every employee is a valued member of the AGDI family, and as such, their safety and welfare are, and have always been, our top priority,” he said.  

Tuason added that the company has been “fully and strictly compliant” with international standards, industry practices and local regulations, including inspections conducted by the PNP.

“That is why we are leaving no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the unfortunate accident. To this end, rest assured that the company will be providing updates regarding the situation as they come,” he said. 

AGDI is a facility that manufactures firearms, ammunition and supplies for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

